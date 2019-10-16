Canadians topple USMNT in Nations League

Alphonso Davies spent much of Tuesday night terrorizing the U.S. Men’s National Team’s defense, but it took him a while to find the goal to put away the Americans.
That goal came in the 63rd minute, when Davies redirected a Scott Arfield cross on goal that Zack Steffen was unable to keep out. Lucas Cavallini provided an insurance goal in the 90th minute to post a 2-0 victory over the USMNT in Concacaf Nations League action.
The victory, Canada’s first against the Americans since 1985, was a convincing one against a USMNT side that struggled to generate any sort of consistent attack, while also looking vulnerable defensively against Canada’s speedy attack.
The Canadians entered the match with more riding on the outcome, knowing a victory could provide a significant boost to their chances of qualifying for the Hexagonal round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying.
Conversely, the Americans entered with a chance to grab first place in their Nations League group, but played like a team with little sense of urgency, one that looked nothing like the team that dominated an overmatched Cuba team just four days earlier.
The tandem of Davies and Jonathan David gave the Americans fits all night, while the Canada midfield overcame the early loss of star midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who was forced out of the match after just eight minutes with a hamstring injury.
Canada was nearly gifted an early goal in the 16th minute When a poor Cristian Roldan pass was intercepted, sparking a Canadian break that produced a dangerous shot by Jonathan David. Zack Steffen made an excellent save to deny David, who then missed just wide on a follow-up shot.
The Americans simply couldn’t generate much of an attack against a lively Canadian side that kept constant pressure on the USMNT with its speed and organized defending. Canadian midfielders Scott Arfield and Sam Piette outplayed the American playmakers across the board, while limiting the offensive chances for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
Christian Pulisic has the best chance for the USMNT after being set up by Jordan Morris, but could not beat Milan Borjan in goal. With the likes of an unhappy Pulisic off the pitch, Canada did not have to fear late in Toronto against the USMNT attack.
Cavallini came off the bench to smash home Canada’s insurance goal in stoppage time to ice the historic win for John Herdman’s bunch. With the win, Canada remain atop Group A with nine points, while the USMNT are second with three.
These sides will meet in November in Orlando, with the USMNT needing a win for any chance of winning the group.
I’m going to add another log to the fire under Berhaulter’s corps.
This loss is not going to help convince duel nationals to choose the US over other perspective choices. I’m not even referring to players who have the ability to play for the US but haven’t to date. I’m talking about players who’ve progressed through the US Youth teams and are now getting interest from other nations that they qualify for.
Was tonight’s performance likely to help convince Dest to choose the US over the Netherlands? How about Ledezma who’s been approached by Mexico?
We’ve already lost Johnathan Gonzalez….can we afford to lose any others?
There is only one thing worse than losing 2-0 to Canada. It’s playing like THAT and losing. Just awful.
Stewart needs to call Berhalter to a meeting and ask him to bring a list of roster changes he’s planning on making. If that list isn’t 8 to 10 names long he should be let go. You can’t even blame SUM the MLS players who are all role players (except Kaye who barely played) for Canada equated themselves well. Our European players were responsible for the goals as well. Long was the only one to have a decent game with the exception maybe of Steffen. You’ve got nothing to lose at this point because the roster that was there today will not qualify and by likely allowing Canada into the Hex made it even harder. I understand we are missing four dynamic players but when those are replaced with players that are so dull I no longer have sympathy for that.
—————————————
My list
1. Holmes-Roldan
2. Robinson-Lovitz (I don’t care if his defense stinks)
3. Ledesma-Baird
4. CCV-Ream
5. Mendez-Trapp
6. Green- Lletget
Guys who are needed when healthy Adams, Brooks, Pomykal, Weah, Parks, Altidore
Totally agree. Here is also a bit more of a breakdown to add to my personal breakdown: As Twellman pointed out, we kept the back line restrained in order to deal with the Canadian forwards. We were thus unable to go fwd quickly because when we won the ball we didn’t have numbers, but even more troubling is that during these times we somehow thought we were still in buildup mode. One phase of the game is transition and the quick counter, and that didn’t happen much tonight. One reason is that even when we could play forward, Bradley checked to the ball when it was better to receive a layoff further up the pitch. That left McKinnie and Roldan chasing too much. And Sargent did not run the channels, and the wings were static, and I nearly threw up my late dinner. The whole team needed to commit to getting up the field in transition. But this buildup style seems to be stuck in the players’ heads at inappropriate times. It’s like every action is about buildup. Building is great when the other team has conceded space, but Canada was pressing and when they lost the ball they should have paid the price for that. What a rudderless, lost team. So many issues.
FIRE BERHALTER PLEASE PASS THIS ON!!!
AND TELL YOUR FRIENDS NOT TO GO TO HOME GAMES UNTIL HE IS FIRED!!! BOYCOT USMNT! COACH BRADLEY MOURINHO SOMEONE SAVE US!! WE ARE REGRESSING PULLISIC LOOKING LIKE THE CURSE OF ADU!
I know people are tired of hearing it but seriously why was Michael Bradley starting?
If you still think GB is the right guy and want him managing and using this system and tactics with ‘his’ personnel/roster selections and subs then I got nothing more to say to you.
If any of y’all want GB managing us thru the Hex you aren’t seeing things right. Canada may barely make the Hex as the sixth team just as TnT was last time. They had their WC on the line tonight just like every team in the Hex will each game and we laid the exact same egg away to the last placed team in the Hex. Congrats USSF, now grow a pair and fire this guy and his brother and tell Don to F Off
And we probably guaranteed we have a much tougher Hex when Canada passes El Salvador.
Haha 😂 😂 😂, I said it. Let’s recap
–
“The current group for the USMNT is hosed…plain and simple, no matter how you look at it. They don’t have good numbers in MLS this season, they are not dominating in any MLS category (among American player!!!!) and yet they are starting over players that play in better more structured leagues, players that know what it means to struggle, claw and fight for their current positions /minutes overseas. And the beauty of this game is those stats are going to translate into their game on the field and it will look like $hit as usually….to be displayed for the world to see. There is no way around it…..”
–
…..and guess what happened?? we looked like 💩! STATS ARE GOING TO TRANSLATE INTO PERFORMANCE ON THE FIELD!!!! What do we expect when you select players for the National team that didn’t make any impact or lead any category in an inferior league like MLS? Miracles?? And of course, everyone acts surprise that we looked like $hit 💩. What makes you think you can under perform in MLS and be a Rockstar for the National team?
–
the USMNT has an arrogance that doesn’t match our performance and our progression has been stagnant for too long, and now once inferior teams in CONCACAF have caught up to us.”….and Canada showed that tonight!!! To all the people defending GB and certain players on the national team…….we are all going to feel miserable together, for a while (key word together 🤣).
Preach
Canada’s MLS players have worse numbers but yet they tried. They didn’t consistently pass the ball directly to defenders. Weren’t consistently over dribbling. That was so epically bad because we made it to half 0-0 and came out even flatter. Our Euro players were awful Sargent couldn’t get open against bad MLS defenders Pulisic just kept dribbling into triple teams and was McKennie even out there.
I’m hoping that Ives and the rest of the Soccer Media/community will hold USSF, Ernie, & Greg accountable for this disaster. We waited a year to hire Berhaulter and what has he done with this team….A lack-luster Gold Cup, A statement loss to what was our biggest rival (Mexico), and now a demoralizing loss to a team we’ve not lost to since 1985.
It’s time to hold these people accountable….the same way BB & JK were finally held accountable. Fire the GM & Coach….Retire Bradley, Ream, Lovitz, Roldan, etc….
and start building a real team & culture.
Berhalter out. Simple as that.
Berhalter keeps on delivering quality results NOT. Nepotism wins again
Horrible performance by US coach and players. Team was not prepared. Heartless and clueless. Canada won every ball in midfield.
