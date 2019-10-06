Carlos Vela shatters MLS single-season goals record

Major League Soccer has a new leader for goals scored in a single season.

Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela continued his MVP-worthy campaign on Decision Day, scoring a hat-trick in LAFC’s match against the Colorado Rapids.

Vela’s three goals shattered the record previously set by Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez in 2018. Vela has 34 goals this season.

His first, which broke Martinez’s record, came in the 28th minute after a wonderful strike from outside of the box into the top corner. Tim Howard tried to get a hand to it, but was unable to do so.

Vela wasted zero time in doubling his tally on the afternoon, scoring from an overhead kick in the 31st minute. Tristan Blackmon headed a pass back into the center of the box, allowing the Mexican forward to beat Howard for the second time.

Kei Kamara pulled a goal back before halftime, but Bob Bradley’s side remain in front as they seek the MLS record for points in the regular season.

Vela completed his hat-trick early in the second half, running onto a pass from Tristan Blackmon and beating Tim Howard from close range.

Vela has enjoyed a regular season that is arguably the best season in MLS history. Not only has he scored a jaw-dropping 34 goals, but he has also added 15 assists, the third-most in MLS this season.

Vela’s heroics have helped LAFC secure a Supporters’ Shield, and has helped LAFC set a new MLS record for points in a season.

Vela and LAFC will look to add an MLS Cup to the resume as the top seed heading into the MLS playoffs.