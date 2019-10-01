Davies, David, Kaye headline Canada roster for upcoming USMNT Nations League clash

Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Mark-Anthony Kaye headline the Canada Men’s National Team roster for its upcoming Concacaf Nations League showdown with the USMNT.

John Herdman named his 23-player roster on Tuesday ahead of the Oct. 15th match against the Group A favorites U.S. Canada is currently top of Group A with six points after a pair of September wins over Cuba.

Davies, who has split time with Bayern Munich’s senior and Under-23 side this domestic season, has one league goal in four Bundesliga appearances. Gent forward Jonathan David has 10 goals and two assists in all competitions for Gent and netted six goals this past summer at the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Kaye has helped LAFC claim the 2019-20 MLS Supporters Shield and is one of 10 MLS players named to the roster. Vancouver Whitecaps’ captain Doneil Henry, Orlando City’s Will Johnson, and Montreal Impact midfielder Samuel Piette are also among the more marquee MLS products.

“Normally, playing an old rival like the USA is enough to get the juices flowing, but there’s a lot more to play for in this match with Concacaf Nations League Group A positioning and FIFA ranking points on the line,” Herdman said. “If there’s going to be an upset in this match, the Canadian fans will play a big part as they always do at home.”

“The players will be doing everything in their will to achieve a result against USA and our fans play a big role in pushing the team forward in those tough moments and in games like this there’ll be few, so we hope to see a sea of red at BMO Field and feel their passion from whistle to whistle.”

Canada has failed to defeat the USMNT since 1985 and has lost three of their last five matches against its neighbors.

Here’s the entire Canada roster:

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Maxime Crepeau (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jayson Leutwiler (Blackburn Rovers).

Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe (Valerenga), Juan Cordova (CD Huachipato), Amer Didic (FC Edmonton), Doneil Henry (Vancouver Whitecaps), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (Orlando City), Steven Vitoria (Moreirense).

Midfielders: Scott Arfield (Rangers), Stephen Eustaquio (Cruz Azul), Will Johnson (Orlando City), Mark-Anthony Kaye (LAFC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (Montreal Impact), Russell Teibert (Vancouver Whitecaps).

Forwards: Lucas Cavallini (Puebla). Jonathan David (Gent), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City), Liam Miller (Kilmarnock).