Dynamo hires Tab Ramos as head coach

Tab Ramos is officially on the move to Major League Soccer.

The Houston Dynamo announced Friday that Ramos has been hired as their new head coach. Ramos, 53, comes from the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team, where he served as head coach since 2011 and technical director since 2013.

“I’m excited to join the Houston Dynamo organization and I’m looking forward to the challenge of leading this group of players,” Ramos said. “This is a club that has winning in its DNA, a club with a clear vision for the future centered around development and a team-first mentality, and Houston is a city that has tremendous untapped potential as a soccer market, both on and off the field. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

During his time as head coach, Ramos led the U-20’s to three consecutive quarterfinal berths at the FIFA U-20 World Cup. He worked with the likes of former European and MLS players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Paul Arriola, Tyler Adams, and Matt Miazga.

“I want to thank U.S. Soccer for the opportunity to help build and guide the Men’s Youth National Team program,” Ramos said. “The coaches and staff contributed a great deal to the unprecedented success we enjoyed at all levels. I am especially proud of the players. They were not afraid to push their limits to take the program to unchartered territory.”

Ramos will take over for Davy Arnaud, who served as interim head coach of the Dynamo since August 2019. He will look to lead the Dynamo back to the playoffs for the first time 2017.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tab to the Houston Dynamo. He brings a wealth of coaching experience to our club, having led the U.S. U-20 National Team program to unprecedented success over the last eight years,” Dynamo senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan said. “As we went through the search process, we were impressed with how his approach to the game aligned with our club’s goals and objectives. We are confident that his experience, coaching philosophy, and ability to teach and relate to players make him the right coach to lead our team moving forward.”

A winner of 81 caps with the USMNT as a player, Ramos will now take the next step in his coaching career.