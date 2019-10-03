Five most glaring omissions from the USMNT Nations League roster

The U.S. Men’s National Team roster for October’s Nations League matches didn’t have many surprises, and featured plenty of names we have grown accustomed to seeing, but also some omissions that could be considered head-scratchers.
Brenden Aaronson was the only new face in the mix, and could be considered the biggest surprise, but some fringe selections probably also came down as surprises even though they have been called up by Gregg Berhalter on multiple occasions, including Daniel Lovitz and Corey Baird.
Who are some of the players who missed the cut, but deserved a spot on the USMNT Nations League squad? Here are five:
Duane Holmes
The Derby County midfielder returned from injury and has been in good form since breaking back into the Rams lineup. Berhalter chose to bring in Weston McKennie, Cristian Roldan and Sebastian Lletget as his options at the number 10 positions in his system, which is understandable, but Berhalter certainly could have made room for Holmes.
One option for Berhalter is moving Roldan into contention for the defensive midfield role. Roldan performed well as a number 10 against Uruguay, but he has also shown he can play in a deeper midfield role.
Antonee Robinson
The last time we saw Robinson in a USMNT uniform he was struggling against Jamaica in a friendly last June. That match wasn’t particularly impressive, but Robinson has continued to play regularly and play well for Wigan as a natural left back.
Daniel Lovitz earned another call-up despite having yet to impress in his multiple cameos with the USMNT. Berhalter did point to Robinson being eligible for the U.S. Under-23 team, meaning he could be a part of a U-23 camp in October, but that doesn’t change the reality he could have been called into the USMNT squad.
Ventura Alvarado
Berhalter only called up one new face for October, and it was a player who isn’t expected to contend for a major role. Alvarado has been playing well for Necaxa, but has yet to earn a look from Berhalter.
The current state of the USMNT centerback position is underwhelming. John Brooks is injured again, and Tim Ream is likely to shift into a centerback role for October’s matches. Matt Miazga recently returned from injury, while Walker Zimmerman is back in the fold despite a lackluster showing in September. Ream and Long should likely be the featured tandem, but it feels like a missed opportunity to have Alvarado in a camp to see him in person.
Miles Robinson
If not wanting to bring in a new face to the defense was a part of why Alvarado wasn’t included in the October squad, then Miles Robinson could also have a gripe about not being included. Sure, he only just made his USMNT debut in September, but he has continued to play at an MLS Best XI level with Atlanta United.
Ultimately, Zimmerman’s experience gave him the edge over Robinson this time around, and Berhalter also noted that Robinson will have a major part to play on the U.S. Under-23 national team that will convene in October.
Bill Hamid
Brad Guzan was chosen to join Zack Steffen and Sean Johnson in the goalkeeper pool, which isn’t a huge surprise considering he earned the start against Uruguay in September. That being said, you can make a strong argument that Bill Hamid has had a better season in MLS play than Guzan, and his stellar showing for D.C. United last Sunday against the New York Red Bulls only served as a reminder of his form.
The big knock against Hamid is that he isn’t good with the ball at his feet, a key requirement to play in Berhalter’s system. Guzan has improved his ball-handling skills since joining Atlanta United, but calling him a sharp passer would be a stretch.
Holmes would have been nice, but really these are not “glaring omissions” the pool just ins’t that great right now, thankfully we have 11 months until meaningful games.
I would like to see us using these easy fixtures to work in even more even younger kids. I hope that Pomykal, Toye, Parks, Sabbi, Dotson, Ledezma, Mendez, Araujo, Robinson, more are all on the the U23 camp and are considered for the senior team in November.
Seems like we are bringing up 1-2 first timers at a time (Aaronson and Yueill) when we need to be more proactive about ushering the future. realistically we could play a full XI under 23 vs. Cuba and do just fine when else do you get this opportunity?
trapp, yueill, and roldan all kind of SUCK. i am not sure if they would make the team under a serious head coach. i struggle to think of positive plays they have made. most of these green gall holmes etc. omissions i can say positive things i have seen. I also agree with your list of youth prospects. when the people repeatedly being used suck, and we have plenty of other interesting options, i don’t know if i am bothering to parse whether the next guy is a “glaring” omission or merely might be a little better. i am pretty darned sure anything else would be an upgrade and that should be enough.
Emmanuel Sabbi
I think Green should have been called in also. Why Aronson? As shown by the stats, Pomykal has been a more effective midfielder than Aronson. As for GK, I’m not a Sean Johnson fan. I have seen him make a number of what the English call howlers. I agree with Patrick that stopping goals should be the first criterion when choosing a GK. For all the dislike shown on this board for Guzan, people seem to forget that he did well for several years in the EPL and he is excellent on saving penalty kicks. Hamid couldn’t even crack the starting lineup in Denmark. For me, the best set of GK’s would be Steffan, Guzan, and Horvath, although you could replace Horvath with Robles or similar and I wouldn’t mind.
he left off horvath and that has everything to do with minutes and nothing to do with how he did when he got to play in august, which is 2 wins and 1 goal allowed in 2 games. we need to learn to distinguish between a slump and a numbers game. easy way to do it: what did their stats look like when they got lost in the shuffle. if the player looks good but just gets benched for reasons beyond their control, that’s not our problem. our problem is they get benched for sucking. wood is one of the few players with that actual issue. many of the rest it’s like the very next week sargent scores a gorgeous goal or green scores his third or horvath pitches a shutout, and if you mumble “form” at that point you take week to week too seriously.
Pomykal is nursing an injury. Sabbi is a player of need. I do like Cappis but we have a full house of 8’s. We’ll probably see them in the U23 camp if they are released.
they need people out there more like lletget who can actually create danger. i am lost what the point is to a bunch of 8s who score or assist once a millenium and aren’t that tenacious of defenders. that sounds like what less sophisticated fans used to call a mere hustle player who you didn’t want many of. you want creators and destroyers. maybe it’s MLS now imports 90% of their 9s and 10s but we have lost the drive to have mids who are actually dangerous or destructive in some sort of way.
there is not a lack of attacking names. the issue is more than half the call sheet is mediocre two way hustle players or 6s, every time. that changes the nature of the team and also impacts the sub options available when we need something. if you called 2 DMs and then some true attackers it would be a different team. and IMO many of those attackers eg Holmes can also play defense.
How are you not including Julian Green on this list???
I like goalkeepers who are good shot stoppers first and defenders who are good defenders forst… apparently that makes me incorrect?
i hear you. i don’t think people grasp the deeper meaning of couva yet. if we pitch a shutout we win 1-0 with a second half goal. if we rarely allow a goal we always will be in the game. i think the snobs want players to be multitalented and that is all well and good, but i feel like last cycle was what happens when players aren’t good at their primary job. we led the hex in goals but also allowed 13 goals in 10 games. and as a result lost 4 games.
also: Pomykel, Ebobisse, Palmer-Brown, Horvath
(Assuming Nagbe turned down his call)
