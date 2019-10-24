Late penalty gives Toronto FC upset win over NYCFC

QUEENS, N.Y. — Down goes the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed.

Toronto FC pulled off the first surprising postseason result in the east on Wednesday night, defeating New York City FC by a 2-1 mark at Citi Field. Alejandro Pozuelo led the way in the Eastern Conference semifinals victory, bagging a brace that included a game-winning Panenka penalty kick in the 90th minute.

Pozuelo opened the scoring at the 47 minute mark thanks to an awkward defensive mistake by NYCFC. Maxime Chanot was trying to head the ball back to his keeper, but didn’t get enough on what was already a difficult play to make. Pozuelo pounced on the mistake and bagged to opening goal off the turnover.

NYCFC pulled level earlier in the 69th minute via a well-taken volley from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, who canceled out the heads-up play from Pozuelo.

The winner came when Ronald Matarrita was whistled for a penalty when he tripped Richie Laryea from behind in the dying seconds. It was as clear of a penalty as it gets. Pozuelo made no mistake from 12 yards out with the game on the line, chipping the ball right down the middle as Sean Johnson dove to his left.

Toronto FC now moves on to the Eastern Conference Final. They will next visit the winner of Thursday’s bout between Atlanta United and the Philadelphia Union on October 30.