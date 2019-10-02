Pulisic, Yedlin and Aaronson headline USMNT squad for Nations League

The U.S. Men’s National Team is welcoming back one top fullback to the fold in October, while another is conspicuously absent.
DeAndre Yedlin is back with the USMNT, joining Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie among the headlining names on the squad that will take part in Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada later this month.
Missing from the list of players called in by Gregg Berhalter is Sergino Dest, the Dutch-born Ajax defender who is reportedly being courted by the Dutch FA after his recent emergence as a regular for Ajax.
“I understand there is going to be a lot of attention surrounding the availability of Sergiño in this next camp,” Berhalter said. “I’ve had conversations with Sergiño, the conversations were positive, and the content of these conversations is going to remain private.”
Yedlin is back with the team for the first time since March after having been sidelined since May following groin surgery. He recently made his return to action with Newcastle, and will be expected to compete for the right back spot, even though he was used as a right winger back in March.
Matt Miazga is also back with the team after an injury kept him out of the September friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay. John Brooks remains sidelined by injury, leaving a starting spot up for grabs in central defense, with Aaron Long, Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman also in contention to start.
Philadelphia Union teenager Brenden Aaronson is the lone newcomer on the USMNT roster, with the 18-year-old earning the call after a strong run with the Union that has seen him become a regular starter on one of the surprise teams in MLS.
The veteran tandem of Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley is back with the USMNT after missing the September friendlies, and could wind up featuring against Canada at the stadium they call home for Toronto FC. The pair will be favorites to start in October’s matches, though Josh Sargent will look to challenge Altidore’s hold on the lead striker role.
Injuries have left several players out of contention for a call-up, including Brooks, Tim Weah and Tyler Adams, who has yet to return to the field for RB Leipzig despite recently returning to training after a prolonged absence due to a groin injury.
Here is the roster that will face Cuba on October 11 at Audi Field in Washington D.C., and Canada at BMO Field in Toronto on October 15:
GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 61 caps), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8 caps), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf; 16 caps)
DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 8 caps), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 8 caps), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 13 caps), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact; 10 caps), Matt Miazga (Reading; 17 caps), Tim Ream (Fulham; 36 caps), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United; 59 caps), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 11 caps)
MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; 0 caps), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC; 150 caps), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 11 caps), Weston McKennie (Schalke; 15 caps), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea; 32 caps), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 16 caps), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 20 caps), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 3 caps)
FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC; 115 caps), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 28 caps), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 4 caps), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas; 7 caps), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 35 caps), Josh
Sargent (Werder Bremen; 9 caps), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 53 caps)
Wow just saw pulisic not on bench. He should focus on getting a loan then because he isn’t going to play it is very clear.
Pulisic hit me up for PR. You should have stfu up about your feelings now you not even on the team in he Champions league⚽🤦🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️. You know English coaches sensitive when you criticize them and especially packs an extra blow if not English. SMH!!!!
Pulisic not even on the bench today for champions league.
It was revealed that 6 months before klinsman was fired USSF was already in talks with Bruce arena why didn’t they hire him sooner. Also Mayne they can start talking to another coach if the us looks bad vs canada which can happen they have good players remember they were holding up well vs mexico but Mexico is always the home team in the states.
I agree with almost all the comments here.
I wonder if Dest was not selected or just didn’t come. I could see both. Who could the US find to replace the nutmegs and getting blow by? Almost anyone.
On the other hand, that is who the US plays at left back….almost anyone.
If you include Morris in your outrage you will be burned.
If you included the all but a fact, fact…..Bradley and Trapp will start centrally. You will be correct and us watching will be burned watching the US D get burned.
No Adams. uh oh.
So in other words, I’ll just mildly check in on the games as the ball is played slow with Will Trapp and Michael Bradley being average….I can see the Canada game being 0-0…Like others have mentioned, this roster is getting boring….Not saying crazy wholesale changes, but Berhalter is expecting different things with the same people each time, and it’s not happening….
i’m not outraged.. i’m just bored with this roster.
i’m mildly interested that there seems to be constant rotation with bringing a U23 player up each camp.
i wish Holmes was in this group but more so reading the writing on the wall nobody wants to be cap tied to this program right now
I don’t have my glasses, but I don’t see Holmes from Derby County on this list. He is far superior to Trapp, Morris, Arriola, or Baird
Zardes will keep getting called even if other players start scoring goals abroad or start being starters abroad what a shame. Also berhalter failed to cap tie dest failed to convince him. I’m good with Zardes and trap on the bench but I feel berhalter will start them still.
Berhalter didn’t have the opportunity to cap tie Dest. The September games were friendlies. Dest was playing in the U20 World Cup during the Gold Cup. These October games were the first chance to play him in an official game and cap tie him.
hahaha🤣, Any time a new US line-up comes out I scroll to key areas – midfield and forwards. Yup, with certain names STILL in the group, looks like we are STILL going to suck.
“Failure is a bend in the road, not the end of the road. Learn from failure and keep moving forward.” ….yet the USMNT just can’t seem to learn from their mistakes and keep doing the same $hit!!!!!
In addition to the strange choices others have mentioned, with the injuries to defenders, how do you not bring in a player who is playing consistently in a league better than MLS and probably better than the English Championship? I’m talking about Alvarado. Also, Aaronson, Baird, or Yueill, or any number of other players instead of Green? I just counted and 18 or the players are MLS, despite the fact that we have more Americans than ever before starting in Europe. Yes, johnnyrazor, Brooks and Weah are out because of injuries, (I don’t include Morales since GB has ignored him in the past) but that doesn’t excuse selections like Zimmerman over Alvarado and players like Lovitz and Baird who haven’t even distinguished themselves in MLS. The only good thing about this roster is that Cuba will be no problem no matter who we call in and we should be able to beat Canada even with the guys called by Berhalter.
Agreed 100% GP.
Who was the last LigaMX player called in other than Omar? How can we be ignoring players starting and vitally part of their clubs in a league that directly drubs MLS each year in CCL and now in Leagues Cup or whatever they called the new tournament. We’re like the ostrich with our heads in the sand and only see MLS. We’re still making the same mistakes on rosters and player identification that I’ve been screaming about since BA took over. It is dooming our NT’s long term future. We need to be casting a wide net MLS, Europe, LigaMX, South Americar wherever if a player can play lets check him out. If we don’t give players a shot on the pitch with the senior team we will never know. Unfortunately GB basically wasted all the it doesn’t matter yet games to do this identification process and now and into end of next year we start meaningful games that will count towards qualification for either WC or next GC.
Its bad y’all. The group think within USSoccer/SUM/MLS is strong.
Why are we anointing players like Lima, Lovitz, Zardes, Trapp, Morris, Arriola, and now Baird and Cannon as automatic callups. We need competition at these positions. We have a wide pool. Just read the post of Americans Abroad Weekend review each week SBI does its a mile long plus there’s other players in MLS too who deserve a shot.
—
None those names I mentioned should be auto locks to be on 80% of our rosters. Should they get chances, yes and they have but what about all the other players in the pool? We need to looking under every rock and seeing who fits and encouraging competition for these roster spots. That can’t happen if GB keeps calling in the same cast of mediocre players. He has to cast a wider net.
—
Didn’t most of these same players more or less confirm they couldn’t make his system work why is he still trying to hit round pegs into square holes with these players when our pool is plenty enough wide to give game time to others and see what may or may not work better with other players?
—
As far as those other players just read the MLS data online or SBI list of American Abroad review each week to see there are plenty of other options besides Lima, Lovitz, Zardes, Trapp, Morris, Arriola, etc all getting callups each window.
I remember back to the 2009 GC the one where we lost 5-0 in Giants stadium and Vela and Dos Santos worked Goodsen and Marshall all day. But one great thing came out of that GC. Stu Holden had a breakout tournament. He was just a blip in the pool before that and no one really talked about him much with zero senior caps prior to that GC. He got his first senior cap the first game of that GC and never looked back.
–
My point is sometimes you never know about a player until you throw them out there and give them a chance. What if BB never gave Stu that shot because he was repeating calling up the same mediocre players every window and every friendly and tournament. How many guys like Stu have we missed because they didn’t get shot? Not multiply that by all the youth levels and scouting issues our federation has and its mind numbing to me.
—
If players are clearly baller types like Pulisic or Brooks and maybe McKennie, Adams, and Sargent they should be auto call ups, but others need to earn it and earn their starts and caps.
Wow. I’m underwhelmed. Trapp, Guzan, Lovitz, Miazga, Yedlin. Strange choices. The first two, why? Trapp has shown repeatedly he’s not up to the task. Guzan is fading and would prefer to see Horvath, even though he’s a backup to Mignolet. And I would prefer to see Antonee Robinson for Lovitz. I know he hadn’t shown great, but he’s getting consistent playing time in the championship and I doing he would be worse than Lovitz at this point.
Miazga and Yedlin I don’t get. When they are got, they deserve a spot, but they have been injured and are just getting back. Why not bring in. Miles Robinson again?
Zardes is a questionMarti, but perhaps he will play the wing? He can play that role although his crosses aren’t great. He did play it well against Argentina in the Copa disaster (only player that threatened Argentina). I know I might be reaching here, but I’m trying to understand the logic. I’m lost.
Some guys on this team I just don’t get 1. Lima- not even the starting RB on his club team and hasn’t been great on the left. 2. Baird- Just better options elsewhere, would love to see Sabbi get a shot.
Also don’t think Aaronsons gonna get any time here, just calling him in to see where he’s at, heard he was awesome with the U-23s the last few months
Changes I would have made
Miller–>Guzan
Robinson–>Lima
Villafana–>Lovitz
Green–>Aaronson
Sabbi–>Baird
Ebobbisee–>Zardes
Is Morales injured?
Yes he was injured playing for the US in the last friendly and hasn’t returned to game time yet with club unfortunately for him and us. Hoping he gets back soon and is given more time with the Nats.
Ah ok – thanks Joe!
What has Corey Baird done to deserve an invite?
Literally nothing, he had a good showing in GB first match and has been involved since. Would love to see Sabbi or Green there
Literally nothing while Emmanuel Sabbi has passports for two other countries*
Don’t forget how easily we could lose him (see—->push him out the door).
Completely agree LZ.
—
So what has he done? Good question…
—
He plays ‘sometimes’ in MLS, which apparently matters more to USSF and our manager than players getting time and minutes in more competitive leagues because USSF/MLS/SUM (yes I’m bringing it up again) can sell/profit more merch and tickets on a player they own, remember those Wheaties boxes with Jordan Morris on them a couple years back, lol when I saw that in my grocery store.
—
I think we’re all sick of the MLS bias our manager and all of USSF has shown since the BA redo. Its taking our NT to new lows such as folks on another article telling it like it is by saying ‘we are on Canada’s level now’ and somehow I have to cry on the inside a little because that is no longer an outlandish statement.
—
Corderio and Sunil sitting all chummy next to each other at the WWC. GB as manager and his brother soon to be CEO of USSF. And the Soccer Don who runs SUM grinning all the way to that fat bank account because we schmucks can’t figure out that they are playing our loyalties to buy tickets and watch games and buy merch on a NT and sport we love as fans and countrymen so that they can literally own soccer in this country and make 100s of millions.
—
We should have thrown them all out at the USSF election and brought in outside/non US help who can see things without our local biases. The next chance is the USSF marketing rights deal which comes up in 2021 I think. Last three times there was no bidding process it was just a private negoiation between a captive client (USSF) and SUM. Guess what will most likely happen if Jay Berhalter become CEO later this year. We can kiss any thought of a true and open bidding process goodbye and the current state of business entanglement with SUM will remain thru sometime about 2028/29. I believe a better idea is for USSF to go fully independent and build its manpower in house so that it doesn’t have to hire and contract out its marketing rights to a third party anymore. When that relationship was started with SUM in the early 2000s that was a different era and soccer wasn’t as big a business scene as it is now, its worth the investment to get independence from SUM and its business interests.
—
Agreed LZ, just getting my usual roster announcement rant out.
