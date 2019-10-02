Pulisic, Yedlin and Aaronson headline USMNT squad for Nations League

The U.S. Men’s National Team is welcoming back one top fullback to the fold in October, while another is conspicuously absent.

DeAndre Yedlin is back with the USMNT, joining Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie among the headlining names on the squad that will take part in Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada later this month.

Missing from the list of players called in by Gregg Berhalter is Sergino Dest, the Dutch-born Ajax defender who is reportedly being courted by the Dutch FA after his recent emergence as a regular for Ajax.

“I understand there is going to be a lot of attention surrounding the availability of Sergiño in this next camp,” Berhalter said. “I’ve had conversations with Sergiño, the conversations were positive, and the content of these conversations is going to remain private.”

Yedlin is back with the team for the first time since March after having been sidelined since May following groin surgery. He recently made his return to action with Newcastle, and will be expected to compete for the right back spot, even though he was used as a right winger back in March.

Matt Miazga is also back with the team after an injury kept him out of the September friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay. John Brooks remains sidelined by injury, leaving a starting spot up for grabs in central defense, with Aaron Long, Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman also in contention to start.

Philadelphia Union teenager Brenden Aaronson is the lone newcomer on the USMNT roster, with the 18-year-old earning the call after a strong run with the Union that has seen him become a regular starter on one of the surprise teams in MLS.

The veteran tandem of Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley is back with the USMNT after missing the September friendlies, and could wind up featuring against Canada at the stadium they call home for Toronto FC. The pair will be favorites to start in October’s matches, though Josh Sargent will look to challenge Altidore’s hold on the lead striker role.

Injuries have left several players out of contention for a call-up, including Brooks, Tim Weah and Tyler Adams, who has yet to return to the field for RB Leipzig despite recently returning to training after a prolonged absence due to a groin injury.

Here is the roster that will face Cuba on October 11 at Audi Field in Washington D.C., and Canada at BMO Field in Toronto on October 15:

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 61 caps), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8 caps), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf; 16 caps)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 8 caps), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 8 caps), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 13 caps), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact; 10 caps), Matt Miazga (Reading; 17 caps), Tim Ream (Fulham; 36 caps), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United; 59 caps), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 11 caps)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; 0 caps), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC; 150 caps), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 11 caps), Weston McKennie (Schalke; 15 caps), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea; 32 caps), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 16 caps), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 20 caps), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 3 caps)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC; 115 caps), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 28 caps), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 4 caps), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas; 7 caps), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 35 caps), Josh

Sargent (Werder Bremen; 9 caps), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 53 caps)