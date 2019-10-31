Report: St. Louis to add practice facility, new roof to MLS stadium plans

SBISoccer.com

St. Louis’ MLS stadium plans have reportedly gotten bigger ahead of their start in the league in 2022.

According to the St. Louis Dispatch, the stadium which will cost roughly $250 million, will now contain practice fields and other facilities next to the stadium. The venue’s capacity will be 22,500 after stadium renderings were released back in April.

The stadium will take the place of current highway ramps, parking lots, and private businesses alongside Olive Street. Also, rather than leasing the stadium from the city, the MLS ownership group, led by the Taylor Family, plans to retain private ownership, taking responsibility for its maintenance and some property taxes.

Construction on the area will begin once a final agreement between the Missouri Department of Transportation and the city. MoDot owns the highway ramps that will be removed to make room for the project, in which the city is planning to purchase before selling it to the ownership group.

“There is some work being done to amend that agreement itself,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna told the Post-Dispatch. “We’re working through that process, all in conjunction with a potential sale.”

“We understand there to be some time considerations, and we’re trying to do our best to move the needle.”

St. Louis is currently playing in the USL but will continue early preparations for its arrival in the league in just under three years time.

