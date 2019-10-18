Reports: Klinsmann linked with Ecuador National Team head coaching job

Former U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann is reportedly linked with a move to Ecuador for the same position.

Bein Sports reported that Ecuador was set to appoint the German as head coach, but ESPN reported that Ecuador has denied agreeing to terms with Klinsmann. Ecuador fired former head coach Hernan Dario Gomez in July following a group stage exit in the 2019 Copa America tournament.

“There is nothing concrete, just speculation,” Ecuador Football Federation director Carlos Galarza told reporters. “There have been talks with coaches, or rather, one coach in particular.”

Ecuador, currently led by Under-20 head coach Jorge Celico on an interim basis, was hammered 6-1 by Argentina in their latest friendly on Sunday. Along with Klinsmann, Santiago Solari, Fernando Hierro, Gianni De Biasi, and Nestor Pekerman are also reported to be in the running.

The 55-year-old Klinsmann last coached with the USMNT from 2011-16′ winning the 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup and reaching the Round of 16 at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. In his time as USMNT boss, Klinsmann recorded a 55-16-27 record.

He also served as manager of the German National Team and of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.