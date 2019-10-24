Reports: Tab Ramos to become next Dynamo head coach

Tab Ramos is reportedly set to take over as the Houston Dynamo’s next head coach.

According to ABC Houston, Ramos’ deal is already completed but has yet to be announced by the club. The Athletic and ESPN have also confirmed the report.

Sources say the Dynamo have hired Tab Ramos – @USMNT U20 head coach. This is a huge get. Could have been the USMNT head coach. What a GREAT HIRE #ForeverOrange #ABC13 — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) October 24, 2019

Houston fired Wilmer Cabrera in August before Davy Arnaud took over in an interim basis.

Ramos has been with the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team as head coach since 2013. He led the team to three consecutive quarterfinals berths in World Cup play, while working with several young talent.

The 53-year-old has been linked with MLS positions in the past, but has remained with the U.S. U-20 team. Ramos also was a former USMNT player from 1988-2000, winning 81 caps.

Ramos would be taking over a Dynamo side who hasn’t been in the MLS Cup Playoffs since 2017. Although they lifted the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, the Dynamo struggled for consistency in league play this season.