Return of Champions League headlines this week's Soccer on TV

The return of UEFA Champion’s League competition will provide plenty of action to enjoy and occupy most of the soccer world’s watchers across the globe this week.
UCL action begins on Tuesday, highlighted by Atlético Madrid hosting Bayer Leverkusen and Turkish giants Galatasaray hosting Real Madrid, while Wednesday will be headlined by Ajax versus Chelsea and Inter Milan versus Borussia Dortmund.
Also on Tuesday, Copa Libertadores semifinals action has a Superclásico derby matchup between Boca Juniors and River Plate taking place. So far in Superliga competition, Boca Juniors sits atop the table while River Plate is in sixth, but River Plate took the first leg in the Copa matchup, 2-0.
The MLS playoffs roll on, with the conference semifinals kicking off on Wednesday, but the headliner takes place on Thursday night when Los Angeles FC takes on the LA Galaxy.
Here’s a closer look at all of the action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Monday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Arsenal
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Brescia vs Fiorentina
Superliga Argentina
6 p.m. –fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs Estudiantes
8:20 p.m. –fuboTV – Colón vs Godoy Cruz
Primera A
8:15p.m. –fuboTV– Técnico Universitario vs Mushuc Runa
Indian Super League
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs NorthEast United
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
12:55 p.m. -TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dinamo Zagreb
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Manchester City vs Atalanta
3:00p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Tottenham vs Crvena Zvezda
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Olympiakos Piraeus vs Bayern
3 p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Juventus vs Lokomotiv Moskva
3 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Galatasaray vs Real Madrid
3 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, TUDNxtra – Club Brugge vs PSG
Copa Libertadores
8:30p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Boca Juniors vs River Plate
Copa MX
8:00p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Veracruz vs Alebrijes de Oaxaca
10:00p.m. -Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte – Tijuana vs Mineros de Zacatecas
10:00p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Dorados vs Necaxa
10:00p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Correcaminos UAT vs Santos Laguna
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Reading
Indian Super League
10:00a.m. – ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos
Wednesday
UEFA Champions League
12:55p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – RB Leipzig vs Zenit
12:55p.m. -TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Ajax vs Chelsea
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Salzburg vs Napoli
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Genk vs Liverpool
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Benfica vs Olympique Lyonnais
3 p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Inter vs Borussia Dortmund
3 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Slavia Praha vs Barcelona
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Lille vs Valencia
Major League Soccer
7:00p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – New York City vs Toronto FC
10:00p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake
Copa Libertadores
8:30p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Flamengo vs Grêmio
Copa MX
8 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte – Universidad Guadalajara vs Monterrey
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes – Atlético Zacatepec vs Pachuca
Australian FFA Cup
4:25 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Adelaide United
Primera A
5 p.m. – fuboTV – Olmedo vs Independiente del Valle
EFL Championship
2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough
Indian Super League
10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Goa vs Chennaiyin
Thursday
UEFA Europa League
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Qarabağ vs APOEL
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Porto vs Rangers
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – BSC Young Boys vs Feyenoord
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Gent vs Wolfsburg
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Saint-Étienne vs Oleksandria
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – CSKA Moskva vs Ferencváros
12:55p.m. –fuboTV B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Ludogorets vs Espanyol
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Roma vs Borussia M’gladbach
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Wolfsberger AC
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Beşiktaş vs Sporting Braga
12:55p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Slovan Bratislava vs Wolves
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – Partizan vs Manchester United
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – AZ vs Astana
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Celtic vs Lazio
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Rennes vs CFR Cluj
3 p.m. –fuboTV TUDN USA, B/R Live – Arsenal vs Vitória Guimarães
3 p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Standard Liège
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – Sevilla vs F91 Dudelange
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Dynamo Kyiv vs København
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Malmö FF vs Lugano
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Getafe vs Basel
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Trabzonspor vs Krasnodar
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Sporting CP vs Rosenborg
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – PSV vs LASK Linz
Major League Soccer
7:30p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union
10:30p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – LAFC vs L.A. Galaxy
Indian Super League
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City
CONCACAF League
8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Olimpia vs Deportivo Saprissa
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN en Viv- Alianza vs Motagu
