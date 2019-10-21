Return of Champions League headlines this week's Soccer on TV

The return of UEFA Champion’s League competition will provide plenty of action to enjoy and occupy most of the soccer world’s watchers across the globe this week.

UCL action begins on Tuesday, highlighted by Atlético Madrid hosting Bayer Leverkusen and Turkish giants Galatasaray hosting Real Madrid, while Wednesday will be headlined by Ajax versus Chelsea and Inter Milan versus Borussia Dortmund.

Also on Tuesday, Copa Libertadores semifinals action has a Superclásico derby matchup between Boca Juniors and River Plate taking place. So far in Superliga competition, Boca Juniors sits atop the table while River Plate is in sixth, but River Plate took the first leg in the Copa matchup, 2-0.

The MLS playoffs roll on, with the conference semifinals kicking off on Wednesday, but the headliner takes place on Thursday night when Los Angeles FC takes on the LA Galaxy.

Here’s a closer look at all of the action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Brescia vs Fiorentina

Superliga Argentina

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs Estudiantes

8:20 p.m. –fuboTV – Colón vs Godoy Cruz

Primera A

8:15p.m. –fuboTV– Técnico Universitario vs Mushuc Runa

Indian Super League

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs NorthEast United

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55 p.m. -TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dinamo Zagreb

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Manchester City vs Atalanta

3:00p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Tottenham vs Crvena Zvezda

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Olympiakos Piraeus vs Bayern

3 p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Juventus vs Lokomotiv Moskva

3 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Galatasaray vs Real Madrid

3 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, TUDNxtra – Club Brugge vs PSG

Copa Libertadores

8:30p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Boca Juniors vs River Plate

Copa MX

8:00p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Veracruz vs Alebrijes de Oaxaca

10:00p.m. -Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte – Tijuana vs Mineros de Zacatecas

10:00p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Dorados vs Necaxa

10:00p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Correcaminos UAT vs Santos Laguna

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Reading

Indian Super League

10:00a.m. – ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – RB Leipzig vs Zenit

12:55p.m. -TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Ajax vs Chelsea

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Salzburg vs Napoli

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Genk vs Liverpool

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Benfica vs Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Inter vs Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Slavia Praha vs Barcelona

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Lille vs Valencia

Major League Soccer

7:00p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – New York City vs Toronto FC

10:00p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake

Copa Libertadores

8:30p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Flamengo vs Grêmio

Copa MX

8 p.m. -ESPN2 Norte – Universidad Guadalajara vs Monterrey

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes – Atlético Zacatepec vs Pachuca

Australian FFA Cup

4:25 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Adelaide United

Primera A

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Olmedo vs Independiente del Valle

EFL Championship

2:45p.m. – ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Middlesbrough

Indian Super League

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Goa vs Chennaiyin

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Qarabağ vs APOEL

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Porto vs Rangers

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – BSC Young Boys vs Feyenoord

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Gent vs Wolfsburg

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Saint-Étienne vs Oleksandria

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – CSKA Moskva vs Ferencváros

12:55p.m. –fuboTV B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Ludogorets vs Espanyol

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Roma vs Borussia M’gladbach

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Wolfsberger AC

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Beşiktaş vs Sporting Braga

12:55p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Slovan Bratislava vs Wolves

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – Partizan vs Manchester United

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – AZ vs Astana

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Celtic vs Lazio

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Rennes vs CFR Cluj

3 p.m. –fuboTV TUDN USA, B/R Live – Arsenal vs Vitória Guimarães

3 p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV, B/R Live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Standard Liège

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – Sevilla vs F91 Dudelange

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Dynamo Kyiv vs København

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Malmö FF vs Lugano

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Getafe vs Basel

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Trabzonspor vs Krasnodar

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – Sporting CP vs Rosenborg

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, TUDNxtra – PSV vs LASK Linz

Major League Soccer

7:30p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union

10:30p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – LAFC vs L.A. Galaxy

Indian Super League

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City

CONCACAF League

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Olimpia vs Deportivo Saprissa

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN en Viv- Alianza vs Motagu