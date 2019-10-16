SBI MLS Most Improved Player of the Year: Miles Robinson

Miles Robinson took major steps forward in his second MLS season with Atlanta United, helping the defending champions return to the playoffs and win two trophies so far.

The 22-year-old centerback’s surging rise both on and off the field has earned him SBI MLS Most Improved Player of the Year for 2019. After making 10 appearances in 2018, Robinson took advantage of the challenge put in front of him in Atlanta, appearing in all 34 matches this regular season. He logged over 2,900 minutes in MLS play, contributing to the Five Stripes’ second place finish in the Eastern Conference.

Not only did Robinson excel domestically, he also has started rising through the ranks with U.S. Soccer. Robinson played for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team earlier this year before making his senior debut for Gregg Berhalter’s team in September. An injury kept him out of play for October’s matches, but Robinson still remains one of the top young defenders in MLS.

Here is a rundown of the other candidates for the SBI MLS Most Improved Player of the Year Award, as chosen by SBI Editorial Staff:

2. Paxton Pomykal

FC Dallas homegrown midfielder Paxton Pomykal answered any doubters in 2019, becoming a young centerpiece for the Western Conference club.

The 19-year-old took a major leap for Luchi Gonzalez’s side this season, totaling 25 appearances after only having eight under his belt over the last two campaigns. Pomykal registered two goals and five assists in regular season play for Dallas, continuing the trend of homegrowns earning first team minutes for the club.

His ability to cover plenty of ground helped Dallas in midfield, which also saw them steal the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Not only did Pomykal appear with the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team at the U-20 World Cup this summer, he also earned his first senior cap in September like the aforementioned Robinson.

3. Valentin Castellanos

Eastern Conference regular season winner NYCFC has plenty of attacking talent to choose from, but Valentin Castellanos was the most surprising in 2019.

The Argentine arrived on loan in 2018 and only mustered one goal in eight appearances for the club. 2019 however saw Castellanos become a consistent threat in front of goal for NYCFC, totaling 11 goals and seven assists in 30 appearances this regular season. Castellanos become another added weapon for Domenec Torrent’s side, one that could be called on come playoff time.

4. Mark-Anthony Kaye

LAFC and Canadian Men’s National Team midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye followed up on a positive 2018 with an even better 2019 for the Supporters’ Shield winners.

After arriving from Louisville City in 2018, Kaye made 20 appearances for the Black and Gold before an ankle injury ended his season early. 2019 has seen Kaye come back stronger, totaling 31 appearances in league play while adding four goals and eight assists.

Most importantly, the 24-year-old has become the glue in LAFC’s midfield, shutting down opposing playmakers and covering a lot of ground for Bob Bradley’s side to be successful.

5. Latif Blessing

22-year-old Latif Blessing has become a regular starter for LAFC in 2019, seeing his start total jump from 18 to 29 in one year.

After arriving in L.A. from Sporting KC, Blessing has become another dangerous element in LAFC’s attacking front. His six goals and six assists proves that he can be a pest in front of goal, but his ability to go 1 vs. 1 against opposing defenders opens up opportunities for the rest of his teammates.