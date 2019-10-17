Sources: Rubin, Johannsson, Green to be removed from MLS allocation ranking list

The path for a move to Major League Soccer is about to get easier for a trio of players with U.S. Men’s National Team caps on their resume, and two with World Cup experience.

Julian Green, Aron Johannsson and Rubio Rubin are being removed from the MLS Allocation Ranking list for the 2020 season, meaning MLS teams don’t have to use their place in the MLS Allocation order to acquire them, sources have confirmed to SBI. Former U.S. youth national team midfielder Junior Flores is also being removed from the Allocation List.

The Allocation Ranking List is comprised of players in the following categories:

Select U.S. Men’s National Team players.

Select elite U.S. Youth National Team players.

Players transferred outside of MLS garnering a transfer fee of at least $500,000 (USD).

All four players will be free to sign with MLS teams via the discovery process starting on Monday.

Green is currently playing for German second-division side Greuther Fürth, where he is enjoying a solid campaign. The 24-year-old was a member of the 2014 U.S. World Cup team, scoring a goal against Belgium in his lone World Cup appearance.

Johannsson is currently playing for Swedish club Hammarby after leaving Bundesliga side Werder Bremen last summer. The 28-year-old striker was a part of the 2014 U.S. World Cup team, playing in one match before being sidelined by injury. Johannsson has battled with injuries for the past five years, but has drawn regular interest from MLS teams in recent years.

Rubin is currently under contract to Club Tijuana, but on loan with Mexican second-division side Dorados. Rubin came close to signing a deal to play in MLS prior to the 2018 season, but wound up signing with Club Tijuana instead. The 23-year-old striker was a standout on the U.S. Under-20 World Cup team in 2015, helping the Americans to a run to the quarterfinals. He earned his USMNT debut in 2014, at the age of 18, and has seven USMNT caps.

Flores is a free agent who has been without a club for more than a year after leaving the Borussia Dortmund setup. He signed with Dortmund when he was a top-flight youth prospect, but never broke through with the Bundesliga club. A major knee injury suffered in 2018 set him back even further, costing him most of that year.

