Toronto FC scores four in extra time to oust D.C. United

Toronto FC let victory slip away in the dying minutes before snatching it back in extra time to swoop into the Eastern Conference semifinals.

D.C. United equalized a rather drab affair in second half stoppage time, but Toronto went off for four goals in the extra frame on their way to a 5-1 win at BMO Field.

For most of the game, it looked like Marko Delgado’s 32nd minute rebound finish was enough for Toronto FC.

Delgado’s goal was a textbook case of being in the right place at the right time. The chance was set up by an Alejandro Pozuelo shot that Bill Hamid parried away right into Delgado’s path. The finish took some skill, but was really the result of a fortunate bounce.

Toronto had been in control of the game from the start. The hosts were dominating possession, had twice as many shots, and were reliable getting back for D.C.’s rare counterattacks.

However, a 93rd minute corner made sure none of that mattered. that’s when Lucas Rodriguez got open near the far post for a sliding finish into the top of the net to level the game at a goal apiece.

Toronto wasted no time retaking the lead in extra time. Richie Laryea collected a feed from Nick DeLeon long the right side of the 18 and slotted home past Hamid in the 93rd minute. Two minutes later, Osorio scored one of his own off a corner to make it 3-1. Osorio smashed home a third extra time tally in the 103rd and DeLeon had the prettiest of the bunch with a curler from outside the corner of the penalty area near the end of the first half of extra to finish off the damage.’

Toronto now moves on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they will face top-seeded New York City FC, who had a bye for the first round of the playoffs.

Man of the Match

Hometown player Osorio put in a strong performance and saved the best for last at home.

Moment of the Match

Layrea’s finish put TFC in front for good before his teammates continued the onslaught.

Match to Forget

Wayne Rooney’s final match for D.C. United proved to be a silent one as the English forward failed to do in the final third.