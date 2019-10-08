USMNT Training Camp Update (Berhalter addresses Zimmerman, Altidore, and more)

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 2 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
Jozy Altidore, USMNT, Walker Zimmerman, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
Dutch Men’s National Team manager Ronald Koeman believes Sergino Dest can have a future with the Netherlands. In a press conference Monday, Koeman spoke about the 18-year-old Dest and the choice he eventually (…)
Christian Pulisic made an impact this past weekend for Chelsea in a 4-1 win over Southampton. The 21-year-old came off the bench and recorded his second league assist of the season, making a 10-minute (…)
The Portland Timbers will be without Designated Player Brian Fernandez for the near future. The club announced Monday that Fernandez has entered Major League Soccer’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (…)
Walker Zimmerman left LAFC’s regular season finale with an injury and he will miss the USMNT camp his month.
James O’Connor is out as Orlando City head coach. The club announced the news on Monday following the Lions 5-2 loss on Sunday to the Chicago Fire in their regular season finale. O’Connor took over midway (…)
The 2019 MLS regular season came to a close with a goal-filled Decision Day which saw some teams earn their way into the playoffs, and some others stumble their way in. FC Dallas and the Portland (…)
The 2019 San Jose Earthquakes made major strides following the worst season in franchise history just a year ago. In a season with a new coach, a brand new man-marking system, and a new culture to go with (…)
Stoke City needed a win heading into the international break and Cameron Carter-Vickers was a part of the club’s first in league play this season. The American defender played the full 90 on Saturday in a (…)
The Timbers got some much needed help from their role players to beat San Jose and squeak into the playoffs.
Even if Altidore is available- it is imperative we get develop other options pronto because over many years now, Altidore has proven himself to be permanently questionable with muscle/soft tissue injuries.
