USMNT Under-17's drubbed by Senegal in World Cup opener

The U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team suffered a lopsided defeat in its opening match of the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Despite grabbing an early lead against Senegal, Raphael Wicky’s side conceded four unanswered goals falling 4-1 in Casiarica. Senegal leveled things up before halftime, before scoring a trio of second-half goals late to claim its first three points of the competition.

Gianluca Busio’s third minute header handed the U.S. a 1-0 advantage after Joe Scally put in a wonderful cross. The Sporting KC forward took advantage and headed past Ousmane Ba for his first goal of the competition.

However, Senegal would draw level before halftime as Soulemane Faye scored in first-half stoppage time. Faye’s low drive beat Damian Las to the bottom-right corner to tie things up from Brazil.

Aliou Badara Balde was the first of two Senegalese substitutes to have a major impact off of the bench. In the 72nd minute, Balde put the African side in front for the first time. The U.S. were caught out sleeping defensively, after a long pass from Ba sprung Faye into a one-on-one situation against Las.

Faye’s low shot was denied by Las, but Balde raced into the box and put away the rebound.

Amete Saloum Faye continued to give Senegal an impact off the bench, putting away the third goal of the match. Las could not claim a cross from Soulemane Faye allowing the substitute to slam home the rebound for a 3-1 scoreline.

The night got worse for the U.S. as left back Tayvon Gray was sent off in the 87th minute, after pulling back Faye on a breakaway. On the ensuing free kick, Pape Matar Sarr’s beautiful strike beat Las to the top-right corner for the final goal of the night.

Despite the U.S. holding a 62%-to-38% advantage in possession, it was Senegal who made the most of their offensive chances. Las made six saves in the defeat for the U.S., while Ba denied four efforts from Wicky’s side.

The loss puts the U.S. bottom of Group D after Matchday 1, who next face Japan on Wednesday also in Cariacica.