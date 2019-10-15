USMNT vs. Canada: SBI Match Night Commentary

TORONTO — The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Canada tonight (7:30 p.m., ESPN2) in its second match of the inaugural Concacaf Nations League.
The Americans snapped a three-match winless streak last Friday after demolishing Cuba 7-0 in D.C. Weston McKennie recorded his first senior hat trick in the win, while Josh Sargent, Jordan Morris, and Christian Pulisic all got on the scoresheet.
A trip to BMO Field will be tough for the USMNT as they face a resilient Canadian side who have plenty of talent to choose from. Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Jonathan Osorio will headline the squad for Canada, who are playing in their only match this break.
Here are the lineups for tonight’s match:
SBI will be providing live commentary in the comments section below, so feel to follow along, and share your own thoughts and opinions with us.
Enjoy the action.
Heads should roll for this Disgraceful loss.
1) Berhaulter – Fired
2) Bradley, Ream, Roldan, Lovitz, – Done. Good by
–
Next Steps:
3) Hire a coach who has some experience and can actually develop a system that fits our players and has no preconceived favorites or Allegiance to MLS.
4) Fast track using the U-23 & U-20 players who are seeing regular minutes with their clubs in Europe. CCV, EPB, Robinson, Cappis, Amon, Sabbi, Soto, Wright
5) Bring in/back players who deserve an opportunity to show they are better than the Stale MLS group….Green, Alvarado, Gooch, Holmes, Horvath, Moore, Morales, Williams, Novak,
–
It’s time to cut bait and move on from this disaster and build for the World Cup.
LikeLike
Quit whinning about soccer, damn it! US has always been and will continue to be third rate unwatchable garbage at it, USMNT and MLS included…dog keeps barking, the caravan keeps going…
Berghalter, seriously, i wouldn’t let this mistake of nature coach and handicap U8s…
LikeLike
A coach of a national team has to know how to prepare a team in a very limited time. This coach has no clue how to do that and his comments prove he doesn’t. If this disgrace happened in any other country he would have been gone before he left the field. I don’t believe that he has any confidence in his players and as a result has not clue how to use them. He needs to be gone but the excuse will be that they can’t do it in the middle of the tourney.
LikeLike
Okay, if that’s the result we needed to show how bad of a national team manager is and what a poor, lousy decision the USMNT GM Ernie Stewart has made on hand picking and hiring GB. USSF, just go eat crap and die.
Canada’s victory was well deserved. I’m more than speechless and hurt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
how bad of a national team Greg Berhalter is
LikeLike
FIRE BERHALTER PLEASE PASS THIS ON!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
FT: Canada 2 – USMNT 0. Utter disgrace from the USMNT tonight as they suffer their first loss to Canada since 1985. Canada sit on nine points now heading into November. USMNT need two wins and help to win the group. Signing off for tonight. Thanks for joining.
LikeLike
Cavallini with an emphatic finish. 2-0 Canada in stoppage time. 92′
LikeLike
What a poor showing by the USMNT! On the Canadian goal, Fatal mistake #1, veteran Bradley lost the ball cheaply in the US own final third. Fatal mistake #2, veteran Tim Ream again one-timed his poor, errant pass in the box right back to a Canadian player outside the box, Fatal mistake #3, as Taylor Twellman pointed out, veteran DeAndre Yedlin defended the far post passively, like a rookie. On offense overlapping, Yedlin had no balls to aggressively attack and take on the Canadian left back 1v2 on the right wing. Instead, Yedlin always looked back and passed the ball back to either Roldan or Morris. Roldan showed no quality and touch in the midfield. Very disappointing! The entire US team looked flat and not ready to play mentally and physically at all. We need a better manager. Fire Greg Berhaller, please!
LikeLike
1v1 on the right wing
LikeLike
Ouch. Sargent with a nasty tackle and both him and Laryea went down. Sargent gets a yellow for the foul, was injured on the stretch. 85′
LikeLike
Cavallini with the hard foul on Long and sees yellow. 77′
LikeLike
Nick Lima and Gyasi Zardes coming on for Cristian Roldan and Yedlin. 74′
LikeLike
Junior Hoilett almost makes it 2-0 to Canada, but Zack Steffen makes another good save to keep the U.S. alive. 72′
LikeLike
Yedlin crosses and Morris’ header is saved by Borjan.
LikeLike
This is a horror show. Worse than that fateful night in Trinidad. How did this team come so unprepared? Beerholder out.
LikeLike
Davies scores and Canada leads 1-0! What an upset we could have in Toronto. 63′
LikeLike
Arriola to come on for Pulisic who doesn’t look happy he is coming off. 61′
LikeLike
Arriola readying to come on for U.S. now as first sub. 60′
LikeLike
Morris sets up Pulisic who is denied by Borjan.
LikeLike
David with another good chance there but he misses. U.S. continued to tread lightly. 51′
LikeLike
Great defending from Long there to stick with Davies 1 vs. 1. 49′
LikeLike
Second-half is underway from Toronto. 46′
LikeLike
A half of uninspired play. The US obviously not playing well, but they don’t appear to have any heart either. This was a perfect opportunity for players to step up and claim/solidify themselves and all I can say is that NO-ONE has made a case for themselves.
If there isn’t significant improvement in play in the 2nd half….than tonight’s starting XI need to be left off the roster/camp call-up for November.
Berhaulter needs to take control of this team and hold players accountable. If he can’t than he needs to go ASAP.
LikeLike
Not a good half, but nearly as bad as Ian Darke is making it out to be. Arriola for a Roldan get CP in the middle.
LikeLike
This is embarrassing. Touches are off, bad passing, lack of movement, etc. No one looks good except for Steffen. He’s the only reason the US is not behind. His distribution has been good too.
—
Please get Roldan out of there. Lovitz hasn’t been horrible, but that’s his ceiling. Pulisic having a bad night, Sargent invisible, Yedlin is rusty. Morris has been ok I guess, and Ream is so slow, but at least his positioning is good.
—
On a side note, the ref has been awful. Should be at least 3 more cards.
LikeLike
HT: Canada 0 – U.S. 0. Pretty boring first half here at BMO Field. Canada has had the better of the chances and the U.S. need to wake up in the second-half. More to come.
LikeLike
Pulisic’s shot destined for the bottom right corner is blocked. Almost a chance for U.S. late in first half. 45′
LikeLike
Roldan with a silly foul there. A hack at the leg of Davies. No card given and shocking tbh. 44′
LikeLike
The U.S. need to start waking up if they want to grab three points tonight. Major improvement needed. 43′
LikeLike
Michael Bradley wins a foul there. Some life for the U.S. but its ended after Piette dropped him. 42′
LikeLike
Aaron Long with a bad pass that goes out of bounds. Canada cannot take advantage on the restart.
LikeLike
Definitely not the half that Gregg Berhalter would’ve wanted after thrashing Cuba. Team has looked slow in transition.
LikeLike
Lovitz scares me tonight, and I would rather have LLetget instead of Roldan, but I hope I’m wrong.
LikeLike
You are not
LikeLike
Wow there is no one there! Your country’s most important match in at least 20 years and you stay home to watch hockey?
LikeLike
screw you for defending this rubbish — Yedlin getting back doored, coach pulls off his best player
LikeLike
Worried about Lovitz
LikeLike
Me too
LikeLike
Match is on ESPN2 not FS1
LikeLike