USMNT vs. Canada: SBI Match Night Commentary

TORONTO — The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Canada tonight (7:30 p.m., ESPN2) in its second match of the inaugural Concacaf Nations League.

The Americans snapped a three-match winless streak last Friday after demolishing Cuba 7-0 in D.C. Weston McKennie recorded his first senior hat trick in the win, while Josh Sargent, Jordan Morris, and Christian Pulisic all got on the scoresheet.

A trip to BMO Field will be tough for the USMNT as they face a resilient Canadian side who have plenty of talent to choose from. Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Jonathan Osorio will headline the squad for Canada, who are playing in their only match this break.

Here are the lineups for tonight’s match:

SBI will be providing live commentary in the comments section below, so feel to follow along, and share your own thoughts and opinions with us.

Enjoy the action.