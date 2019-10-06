USWNT disappoint with 1-1 draw in Jill Ellis' last game

CHICAGO – On the last day of Jill Ellis’ tenure as the U.S. Women’s National Team boss, a 1-1 draw against South Korea at Soldier Field wasn’t exactly what she had in mind after beating the same opponent just days ago.

The teams swapped goals in the first half, and it was Kim Hyeri who broke the deadlock on behalf of the visitors with a skipping shot from the center of the box. USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher dove at it, but missed. The goal was the first conceded by USWNT since the World Cup Semi-Finals in July.

However, Carli Lloyd would equalize just three minutes later when she rose above the Korean line and smashed in a Megan Rapinoe free-kick.

They’d go on to battle it out in the second half, but the momentum of the game slowed into an uneventful stalemate with neither team earning more than an occasional touch in their own final third.

Looking forward, the draw sees the USWNT’s unbeaten streak grow to 18 despite Sunday’s disappointing result.

Woman of the Match

Carli Lloyd came up with the equalizing goal in the 37th minute which kept the team alive and prevented an embarrassing defeat. Although she came up empty handed on later chances, she was the only player on the USWNT side who posed a real threat for the entire match.

Moment of the Match

After a lethargic start, the 34th minute concession would set the tone for the day, and the USWNT weren’t up for a vintage dominant performance.

Match to Forget

The entire USWNT can chalk this one up as one to forget. Perhaps being trapped by playing the same opponent twice in a row will see them catch up, but things appeared to be amiss from the beginning.