Video: Recapping the USMNT's stunning loss to Canada

By: Ives Galarcep | 2 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
CanMNT, CONCACAF Nations League, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
I don’t get the lack of desire, killer instinct, passion, or whatever you want to call it. There is something really wrong with the mentality. It comes down to two things that a lot of us have noticed and Ives mentioned above. 1) The coaching staff has not built the trust in the system and do have have full buy in from the players. Part of that comes down to selection. When players you know if lesser ability are constantly chosen, it destroys the morale. For a game here and there, you can deal with one or two players like that, but when it’s consistent it undermines the confidence the other players have in the coach due to the perceived favoritism.
—
2) There is a lack of leadership from the older players that Ives referenced. I think McKennie can be that type of player down the line, or Pulisic, but they’re not there yet. There is no Jermaine Jones that isn’t going to tolerate a lack of effort and can complement a good coaching staff. You know you better show up because they always will.
—
Of course, the is a coming from an old guy armchair quarterbacking it. I know these guys are professionals and supposed to be beyond the petty things. Still, they’re human, and over time it will wear on you if you’re in a bad culture. And that starts at the top, beyond Berhalter.
