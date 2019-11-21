Austin FC appoints Claudio Reyna as Sporting Director

Former NYCFC sporting director Claudio Reyna is heading to Austin FC.

The 2021 MLS expansion side appointed Reyna to the same position on Thursday, confirming reports that emerged on Wednesday. Reyna joins Austin FC after serving in the same role with NYCFC from 2013-19′.

Reyna helped lead NYCFC to the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019, as well as a first-ever berth in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League. He will now work alongside Austin FC majority owner and CEO Anthony Precourt and team president Andy Loughnane.

“I am excited to proudly join the ongoing community engagement efforts that Austin FC has implemented well with the passionate followers of our sport in Austin, and there is a large part of me that is looking forward to working directly with Austin’s impressive Hispanic and Latino communities, particularly as my Latino heritage is an important part of my life story,” Reyna said.

“I am focused and committed to building a strong soccer operations group within Austin FC that will set high standards from day one so that all who wear the Austin FC crest upon their jersey will do so with integrity and make our supporters proud. Strong working relationships are a fundamental aspect of any successful organization and I look forward beginning the process of adding talented staff to the Austin FC soccer operations department.”

Before getting into the front office, Reyna enjoyed a distinguished professional playing career which totaled 14 years. Reyna spent time with Bayer Leverkusen, Rangers, Sunderland, Wolfsburg, and Manchester City, before concluding his career with the New York Red Bulls in 2007-08.

“Claudio Reyna’s appointment as Sporting Director of Austin FC is a historic moment in the brief existence of our Club, and on behalf of Two Oak Ventures we are delighted to welcome Claudio and his family to Austin,” Precourt said. “Claudio is an exceptionally qualified talent as a highly-decorated US soccer legend and an experienced executive who understands the dynamic nature of MLS as well as the global marketplace. His unrivaled experience and accomplishments, combined with his impeccable reputation as a leader within a global soccer enterprise, will provide our Club with a strong foundation to build a very special team and soccer culture here in Austin.”

The 46-year-old earned 112 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, while being named to the 2002 FIFA World Cup All-Star Team. He also represented the USMNT in four World Cups.

Reyna will also get the opportunity to work with former USMNT teammate Josh Wolff, who is Austin FC’s head coach.

“Our club has instantly grown even stronger and I am excited to immediately begin the process of working closely with Claudio to build our culture of development and winning in Austin,” Wolff said. “I am very familiar with Claudio’s soccer pedigree and leadership skills, and his recent experiences will be of great value our overall club development and my own personal development.”