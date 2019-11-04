SBISoccer.com

Carlos Vela named 2019 MLS MVP

Carlos Vela named 2019 MLS MVP

Featured

Carlos Vela named 2019 MLS MVP

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Carlos Vela has been named the 2019 MLS MVP.

The league announced the honor on Monday, which sees Vela as the first LAFC player to win the award. Vela won 69% of the vote for MVP, while second place Zlatan Ibrahimovic totaled 14%. 2018 winner Josef Martinez finished third in the voting.

Vela helped LAFC to the 2019 Supporters’ Shield title, a league-record 72 regular-season points, as well as a place in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The honor caps off an outstanding season for Vela, who broke the MLS single-season record for goals (34) as well as combined goals and assists (49). Vela totaled 14 goals and 13 assists last season, his first in MLS after arriving from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

Although the team fell short of its goal of an MLS Cup title, Vela will now look to help LAFC in the 2019-20 Concacaf Champions League as well as the 2020 MLS season.

, , Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home