SBISoccer.com

Controversial late goal lifts Colombia past Peru

Controversial late goal lifts Colombia past Peru

International Soccer

Controversial late goal lifts Colombia past Peru

By 6 hours ago

By: |

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For more than 90 minutes, Colombia and Peru looked destined to end in a scoreless stalemate.

Then, a controversial goal in stoppage time changed that.

Davinson Sanchez scored on a rebound in the 93rd minute and Colombia beat Peru, 1-0, in a friendly at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The late winner came with plenty of debate, as Peruvian players argued vehemently that Sanchez’s headed effort on the rebound never fully crossed the goal line and was saved by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

For Colombia, Sanchez’s tally ended a scoreless streak that was at three games heading into the night. Peru, meanwhile, ends the year having failed to score in eight of its 15 matches.

The Colombians will close out 2019 by taking on Ecuador on Tuesday in a friendly at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Peru does not have another match lined up during this window after Chile canceled their friendly in Lima for next week.

International Soccer, South American Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home