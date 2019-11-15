Controversial late goal lifts Colombia past Peru

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For more than 90 minutes, Colombia and Peru looked destined to end in a scoreless stalemate.

Then, a controversial goal in stoppage time changed that.

Davinson Sanchez scored on a rebound in the 93rd minute and Colombia beat Peru, 1-0, in a friendly at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The late winner came with plenty of debate, as Peruvian players argued vehemently that Sanchez’s headed effort on the rebound never fully crossed the goal line and was saved by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

For Colombia, Sanchez’s tally ended a scoreless streak that was at three games heading into the night. Peru, meanwhile, ends the year having failed to score in eight of its 15 matches.

The Colombians will close out 2019 by taking on Ecuador on Tuesday in a friendly at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Peru does not have another match lined up during this window after Chile canceled their friendly in Lima for next week.