European Qualifiers headlines this weekend's Soccer on TV

International action resumes across the globe, providing plenty of soccer to enjoy on TV and major streaming services this weekend.

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers roll on, and England, France, Turkey, and Czech Republic all secured their appearances in midweek play. However, the likes of Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Croatia, and others need to succeed in weekend play to stamp their tickets.

Elsewhere, Africa Cup of Nations and CONCACAF Nations League play resumes, with the U.S. Men’s National team’s much anticipated rematch with Canada after a 2-0 loss in October serving as the headliner.

Here’s a closer look at all of the matches you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

12 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Finland vs Liechtenstein

12 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Armenia vs Greece

12 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Norway vs Faroe Islands

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Switzerland vs Georgia

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Denmark vs Gibraltar

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Spain vs Malta

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Romania vs Sweden

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

CONCACAF Nations League

7 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Canada

9 p.m. – Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Panama vs Mexico

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Morocco vs Mauritania

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Tunisia vs Libya

Saturday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

9 a.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cyprus vs Scotland

12 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Azerbaijan vs Wales

12 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Slovenia vs Latvia

12 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– San Marino vs Kazakhstan

12 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Russia vs Belgium

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Northern Ireland vs Netherlands

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Germany vs Belarus

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Croatia vs Slovakia

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Israel vs Poland

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Austria vs North Macedonia

CONCACAF Nations League

6 p.m. – fuboTV– St. Lucia vs Dominican Republic

10 p.m. – fuboTV– El Salvador vs Montserrat

Australian A-League

3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western United vs Newcastle Jets

EFL League Two

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Forest Green Rovers vs Plymouth Argyle

Club Friendly

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Monterrey

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Côte d’Ivoire vs Niger

Sunday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

9 a.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Serbia vs Ukraine

9 a.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Luxembourg vs Portugal

12 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Kosovo vs England

12 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Bulgaria vs Czech Republic

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Moldova vs Iceland

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Andorra vs Turkey

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Albania vs France

CONCACAF Nations League

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Honduras vs Trinidad and Tobago

Australian A-League

12 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City

Australian W-League

12 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

Primera A

2:30p.m. –fuboTV– Alianza Petrolera vs Santa Fe

4:30p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Cali vs América de Cali

6:30p.m. –fuboTV– Junior vs Atlético Nacional

8:30p.m. –fuboTV– Deportes Tolima vs Cúcuta Deportivo

EFL League One

7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Tranmere Rovers vs Wycombe Wanderers

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

8 a.m. – fuboTV – South Africa vs Sudan

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lesotho vs Nigeria

USL Championship

7:30p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Louisville City vs Real Monarchs