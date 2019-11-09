Former USMNT boss Klinsmann appointed to Hertha Berlin supervisory board

Jurgen Klinsmann is headed back to Germany.

Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin announced Friday that Klinsmann has joined the supervisory board. The 55-year-old was linked earlier this Fall with the Ecuador National Team manager position, but is now taking a step back from coaching.

“I am delighted to be part of the most exciting football project in Europe,” Klinsmann said. “Moreover, it’s a club I am emotionally invested in. In all conversations with investor Lars Windhorst I have the enthusiasm, I am convinced that with my experience and also with my network, I can contribute a lot to make this partnership successful.”

Klinsmann had been out of an official role in football since being fired as the USMNT head coach in Nov. 2016., The former German forward saw his son Jonathan make his first steps as a professional with Hertha Berlin from 2017-19′, before making a switch to Swiss outfit St. Gallen.

He will work with Windhorst, who in recent months bought 49.9% of Hertha Berlin’s shares for €225 million, with his latest injection of support being confirmed by the club on Friday.

“I am delighted to have won over Jurgen Klinsmann as an advisor for Tennor Holding. His appointment to the Hertha supervisory board underlines our sustainability and seriousness of our commitment for the club,” Windhorst said.

Both Klinsmann and Windhorst are expected in the stands for Hertha Berlin’s showdown with RB Leipzig on Saturday. The club is currently 11th in the Bundesliga table this season with 11 points through 10 matches.