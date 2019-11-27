Klinsmann hired as Hertha Berlin interim manager

Three years after being fired as head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team, Jurgen Klinsmann has finally landed a new job.

The German legend has been hired as interim coach of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, the club announced on Wednesday. Klinsmann is replacing Ante Covic, and will be in charge through the rest of the current Bundesliga season.

Ante Covic is no longer head coach of Hertha BSC. After intensive discussions, @michaelpreetz and @antecovic14 mutually agreed to terminate his contract. @J_Klinsmann will take over until the end of the season. More 👉 https://t.co/oyM8CEmoKM pic.twitter.com/GSPBSGGPYp — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) November 27, 2019

Klinsmann hasn’t coached since being fired from his job in charge of the USMNT after the team lost its first two World Cup qualifiers in 2016, a start that ultimately led to the Americans missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Klinsmann has been linked to a variety of jobs in the years since leaving the USMNT, most recently the Ecuadorian national team, but he will instead return to the Bundesliga for the first time since a failed stint in charge of Bayern Munich in 2008-2009.

Hertha Berlin currently sits in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings, narrowly above the relegation playoff spot currently occupied by Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Klinsmann’s first match in charge comes on Saturday at home against Borussia Dortmund.