Man City-Liverpool, Bayern-Dortmund headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

There’s plenty of action for soccer fans to enjoy this weekend on TV and major streaming services.

Sunday’s Premier League offering Liverpool vs Manchester City will garner most of the headlines, as the battle presents the Reds with an opportunity to stay unbeaten and widen its lead against England’s defending champions.

In Germany, reigning champions Bayern Munich looks to rebound from last week’s humiliation against Eintracht Frankfurt — a loss that cost manager Niko Kovac his job — with a win against rival Borussia Dortmund in the latest edition of Der Klassiker.

In Italy, plenty of star power will be on display Sunday when Juventus hosts AC Milan at Allianz Stadium.

Also on Sunday, the MLS season comes to a close with Seattle Sounders taking on Toronto FC at CentrutyLink Stadium with the MLS Cup on the line.

Here’s a closer look at all of the games you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

Premier League

3:00 p.m. – fuboTV, NBCSports.com – Norwich City vs Watford

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Köln vs Hoffenheim

La Liga

3:00 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Leganés

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Bologna

Ligue 1

2:45p.m. – fuboTV – Nice vs Bordeaux

Liga MX

8:00 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Morelia vs Puebla

10:00 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+,fuboTV– Veracruz vs América

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Tijuana vs Monterrey

Australian A-League

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App, SportItalia, Arena…- Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners

FA Cup

2:55 p.m. –ESPN+ – Dulwich Hamlet vs Carlisle United

Indian Super League

9:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs Odisha

Liga MX Femenil

4:45p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Tijuana

Super Lig

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Kasımpaşa

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

10:00 a.m. -NBCSports Gold- Burnley vs West Ham United

10:00 a.m. -NBCSports Gold- Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

10:00 a.m. -NBCSports Gold- Southampton vs Everton

10:00 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

12:30 p.m. -NBCSports Gold- Leicester City vs Arsenal

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV,FOX Deportes – Hertha BSC vs RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Schalke 04 vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

La Liga

7:00 a.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Valladolid

10:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Granada

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Real Madrid

3:00 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo

Serie A

9:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brescia vs Torino

12:00 p.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs Hellas Verona

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Genoa

Ligue 1

11:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Brest vs PSG

2:00 p.m. – fuboTV – Lille vs Metz

2:00 p.m. – fuboTV – Reims vs Angers SCO

Liga MX

6:00 p.m. -ESPN DOS- Atlético San Luis vs Necaxa

8:00 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Tigres vs Pachuca

10:00 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – León vs Toluca

Australian A-League

1:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory

3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

EFL Championship

7:30a.m. – ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs Derby County

10:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

FA Cup

10:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Maidenhead United vs Rotherham United

Indian Super League

9:00 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App, Star Sports 2 Asi…- ATK vs Jamshedpur

Copa Sudamericana

3:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Colón vs Independiente del Valle

Women’s International Friendly

3:00 p.m. – fuboTV – France vs Serbia

Super Lig

12:00 p.m. – fuboTV – Gaziantepspor vs Galatasaray

USL Championship

3:00 p.m. –ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs El Paso Locomotive

3:00 p.m. –ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Louisville City

Sunday

Premier League

9:00 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

9:00 a.m. -NBCSports Gold- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Manchester City

Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia M’gladbach vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

12:00 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

La Liga

6:00 a.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Villarreal

8:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Levante

10:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Osasuna

3:00 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Real Betis vs Sevilla

Serie A

6:30a.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Fiorentina

9:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Lecce

9:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Atalanta

9:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs SPAL

12:00 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Parma vs Roma

2:45p.m. –ESPN+ – Juventus vs AC Milan

Ligue 1

9:00 a.m. –fuboTV – Rennes vs Amiens SC

11:00 a.m. –fuboTV – Montpellier vs Toulouse

11:00 a.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Saint-Étienne

3:00 p.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Olympique Lyonnais

Major League Soccer

3:00 p.m. -ABC, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Seattle Sounders FC vs Toronto FC

Liga MX

1:00 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Juárez

7:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul

Australian A-League

12:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix

2:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar

EFL Championship

7:00 a.m. – ESPN+– Cardiff City vs Bristol City

FA Cup

7:00 a.m. –ESPN+– Dover Athletic vs Southend United

7:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Leyton Orient vs Maldon & Tiptree

7:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Chippenham Town vs Northampton Town

7:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Barnet vs Fleetwood Town

9:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hayes & Yeading United vs Oxford United

Women’s International Friendly

8:08 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Costa Rica

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs Utrecht

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Willem II vs PSV

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Twente vs PEC Zwolle

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk

2:00 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – AZ vs Emmen

Super Lig

8:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor