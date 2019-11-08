Man City-Liverpool, Bayern-Dortmund headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

There’s plenty of action for soccer fans to enjoy this weekend on TV and major streaming services.
Sunday’s Premier League offering Liverpool vs Manchester City will garner most of the headlines, as the battle presents the Reds with an opportunity to stay unbeaten and widen its lead against England’s defending champions.
In Germany, reigning champions Bayern Munich looks to rebound from last week’s humiliation against Eintracht Frankfurt — a loss that cost manager Niko Kovac his job — with a win against rival Borussia Dortmund in the latest edition of Der Klassiker.
In Italy, plenty of star power will be on display Sunday when Juventus hosts AC Milan at Allianz Stadium.
Also on Sunday, the MLS season comes to a close with Seattle Sounders taking on Toronto FC at CentrutyLink Stadium with the MLS Cup on the line.
Here’s a closer look at all of the games you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:
Friday
Premier League
3:00 p.m. – fuboTV, NBCSports.com – Norwich City vs Watford
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Köln vs Hoffenheim
La Liga
3:00 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Leganés
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Bologna
Ligue 1
2:45p.m. – fuboTV – Nice vs Bordeaux
Liga MX
8:00 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Morelia vs Puebla
10:00 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+,fuboTV– Veracruz vs América
10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Tijuana vs Monterrey
Australian A-League
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App, SportItalia, Arena…- Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners
FA Cup
2:55 p.m. –ESPN+ – Dulwich Hamlet vs Carlisle United
Indian Super League
9:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Kerala Blasters vs Odisha
Liga MX Femenil
4:45p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Tijuana
Super Lig
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Kasımpaşa
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
10:00 a.m. -NBCSports Gold- Burnley vs West Ham United
10:00 a.m. -NBCSports Gold- Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
10:00 a.m. -NBCSports Gold- Southampton vs Everton
10:00 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United
12:30 p.m. -NBCSports Gold- Leicester City vs Arsenal
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV,FOX Deportes – Hertha BSC vs RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Mainz 05 vs Union Berlin
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Schalke 04 vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
La Liga
7:00 a.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Real Valladolid
10:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Granada
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Real Madrid
3:00 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo
Serie A
9:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Brescia vs Torino
12:00 p.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs Hellas Verona
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Genoa
Ligue 1
11:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Brest vs PSG
2:00 p.m. – fuboTV – Lille vs Metz
2:00 p.m. – fuboTV – Reims vs Angers SCO
Liga MX
6:00 p.m. -ESPN DOS- Atlético San Luis vs Necaxa
8:00 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Tigres vs Pachuca
10:00 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – León vs Toluca
Australian A-League
1:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory
3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
EFL Championship
7:30a.m. – ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs Derby County
10:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town
FA Cup
10:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Maidenhead United vs Rotherham United
Indian Super League
9:00 a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App, Star Sports 2 Asi…- ATK vs Jamshedpur
Copa Sudamericana
3:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Colón vs Independiente del Valle
Women’s International Friendly
3:00 p.m. – fuboTV – France vs Serbia
Super Lig
12:00 p.m. – fuboTV – Gaziantepspor vs Galatasaray
USL Championship
3:00 p.m. –ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs El Paso Locomotive
3:00 p.m. –ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs Louisville City
Sunday
Premier League
9:00 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
9:00 a.m. -NBCSports Gold- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Manchester City
Bundesliga
7:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia M’gladbach vs Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
12:00 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
La Liga
6:00 a.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Villarreal
8:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Levante
10:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Osasuna
3:00 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Real Betis vs Sevilla
Serie A
6:30a.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Fiorentina
9:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs Lecce
9:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Atalanta
9:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs SPAL
12:00 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Parma vs Roma
2:45p.m. –ESPN+ – Juventus vs AC Milan
Ligue 1
9:00 a.m. –fuboTV – Rennes vs Amiens SC
11:00 a.m. –fuboTV – Montpellier vs Toulouse
11:00 a.m. –fuboTV – Nantes vs Saint-Étienne
3:00 p.m. –fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Olympique Lyonnais
Major League Soccer
3:00 p.m. -ABC, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Seattle Sounders FC vs Toronto FC
Liga MX
1:00 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Juárez
7:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul
Australian A-League
12:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix
2:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar
EFL Championship
7:00 a.m. – ESPN+– Cardiff City vs Bristol City
FA Cup
7:00 a.m. –ESPN+– Dover Athletic vs Southend United
7:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Leyton Orient vs Maldon & Tiptree
7:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Chippenham Town vs Northampton Town
7:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Barnet vs Fleetwood Town
9:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hayes & Yeading United vs Oxford United
Women’s International Friendly
8:08 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – USA vs Costa Rica
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs Utrecht
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Willem II vs PSV
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Twente vs PEC Zwolle
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk
2:00 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – AZ vs Emmen
Super Lig
8:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor
