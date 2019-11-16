Miller, Gaitan, Morrow among big names available in 2019 MLS Expansion Draft

Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC can now start prepping for Nov. 19th’s 2019 MLS Expansion Draft.

19 MLS clubs released their lists of players eligible for the draft, which will see the 2020 newcomers have the chance to pick five players apiece. Teams can only lose one player each during the draft, which has seen some top names listed for selection.

Nicolas Gatian, Haris Medunjanin, Uriel Antuna, Tyler Miller, and Justin Morrow are just five of the numerous names left unprotected for the draft. Five teams are exempt from this year’s draft due to the fact they saw a player taken by FC Cincinnati in 2018.

D.C. United, New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Dallas, and Houston Dynamo are the five teams exempt. The remaining 19 teams were allowed to protect from selection up to 12 players from their respective rosters, while Homegrown players under the age of 25 and Generation Adidas players who have yet to graduate from the program are automatically protected.

Teams that also see a player taken will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money. In addition, any players

The Expansion Draft will take place on Nov. 19th at 5:30 p.m., streamed on MLSsoccer.com

Here’s a full list of the unprotected players for Tuesday’s Expansion Draft:

Atlanta United

• Mikey Ambrose

• Jon Gallagher

• Jose Hernandez

• Alec Kann

• Kevin Kratz

• Jeff Larentowicz

• Justin Meram

• Brendan Moore

• Luiz Fernando

• Michael Parkhurst

• Dion Pereira

• Florentin Pogba

• Brek Shea

• Brandon Vazquez

Chicago Fire

• Diego Campos

• Stefan Cleveland

• Elliot Collier

• Marcelo

• Nicolas Gaitan

• Cristian Martinez

• Amando Moreno

• Nemanja Nikolic

• David Ousted

• Richard Sanchez

• Bastian Schweinsteiger

FC Cincinnati

• Fanendo Adi

• Nazmi Albadawi

• Corben Bone

• Hassan Ndam

• Logan Gdula

• Jimmy Hague

• Justin Hoyte

• Roland Lamah

• Forrest Lasso

• Emmanuel Ledesma

• Ben Lundt

• Kekuta Manneh

• Darren Mattocks

• Jimmy McLaughlin

• Alvas Powell

• Caleb Stanko

• Przemyslaw Tyton

Colorado Rapids

• Tim Howard

• Niki Jackson

• Kofi Opare

• Abdul Rwatubyaye

• Axel Sjoberg

• Danny Wilson

Columbus Crew SC

• Luis Argudo

• Ricardo Clark

• Waylon Francis

• David Guzman

• Federico Higuain

• Hector Jimenez

• Jon Kempin

• Ben Lundgaard

• Connor Maloney

• Youness Mokhtar

• Edward Opoku

• Eduardo Sosa

• Josh Williams

• Romario Williams

LAFC

• Lamar Batista

• Steven Beitashour

• Danilo Silva

• Phillip Ejimadu

• Mohamed El-Munir

• Alejandro Guido

• Jordan Harvey

• Dejan Jakovic

• Tyler Miller

• Lee Nguyen

• Adrien Perez

• Javier Perez

• Josh Perez

• Peter-Lee Vassell

• Rodolfo Zelaya

LA Galaxy

• Favio Alvarez

• Uriel Antuna

• Servando Carrasco

• Emil Cuello

• Tomas Hilliard-Arce

• Zlatan Ibrahimovic

• Perry Kitchen

• Matt Lampson

• Joao Pedro

• Juninho

• Chris Pontius

• Jorgen Skjelvik

• Diedie Traore

Minnesota United FC

• Abu Danladi

• Ethan Finlay

• Marlon Hairston

• Miguel Ibarra

• Brent Kallman

• Carter Manley

• Wilfried Moimbe-Tahrat

• Ally Ng’anzi

• Lawrence Olum

• Wyatt Omsberg

• Angelo Rodriguez

• Rasmus Schuller

• Bobby Shuttleworth

Montreal Impact

• Zachary Brault-Guillard

• Omar Browne

• Evan Bush

• Rudy Camacho

• Jorge Corrales

• Rod Fanni

• Anthony Jackson-Hamel

• Ken Krolicki

• Bacary Sagna

• Amar Sejdic

• Maximiliano Urruti

• Jeisson Vargas

New England Revolution

• Juan Agudelo

• Jalil Anibaba

• Juan Caicedo

• Edgar Castillo

• Cody Cropper

• Brad Knighton

• Michael Mancienne

• Brian Wright

New York City FC

• Luis Barraza

• Daniel Bedoya

• Jeff Caldwell

• Sebastien Ibeagha

• Gary Mackay-Steven

• Jesus Medina

• Eric Miller

• Abdi Mohamed

• Ebenezer Ofori

• Tony Rocha

• Brad Stuver

• Ben Sweat

• Juan Pablo Torres

Orlando City SC

• Carlos Ascues

• Alex De John

• Adam Grinwis

• Cristian Higuita

• Will Johnson

• Sacha Kljestan

• Shane O’Neill

• Dillon Powers

• Greg Ranjitsingh

• Robinho

• Brian Rowe

• Lamine Sane

• Kyle Smith

Philadelphia Union

• RJ Allen

• Fabinho

• Joe Bendik

• Aurelien Collin

• Warren Creavalle

• Marco Fabian

• Olivier Mbaizo

• Haris Medunjanin

• Michee Ngalina

Portland Timbers

• Dairon Asprilla

• Jeff Attinella

• Tomas Conechny

• Claude Dielna

• Andres Flores

• Aljaz Ivacic

• Modou Jadama

• Kendall McIntosh

• Andy Polo

• Zarek Valentin

• Renzo Zambrano

Real Salt Lake

• Tony Beltran

• Alex Horwath

• Luke Mulholland

• Joao Plata

• Justin Portillo

• Nick Rimando

• Kelyn Rowe

• Pablo Ruiz

San Jose Earthquakes

• Francois Affolter

• Matt Bersano

• Eric Calvillo

• Harold Cummings

• Luis Felipe

• Carlos Fierro

• Marcos Lopez

• Paul Marie

• Jimmy Ockford

• Kevin Partida

• Andrew Tarbell

Seattle Sounders

• Saad Abdul-Salaam

• Will Bruin

• Jonathan Campbell

• Emanuel Cecchini

• Justin Dhillon

• Chad Marshall

• Bryan Meredith

• Victor Rodriguez

• Alex Roldan

• Harry Shipp

• Luis Silva

• Roman Torres

Sporting Kansas City

• Botond Barath

• Eric Dick

• Benny Feilhaber

• Andreu Fontas

• Nicolas Hasler

• Jimmy Medranda

• Krisztian Nemeth

• Seth Sinovic

• Rodney Wallace

• Gedion Zelalem

Toronto FC

• Jon Bakero

• Nicolas Benezet

• Laurent Ciman

• Tsubasa Endoh

• Drew Moor

• Ashtone Morgan

• Justin Morrow

• Patrick Mullins

• Caleb Patterson-Sewell

• Ryan Telfer

• Eriq Zavaleta

League Pool GK

• Charlie Lyon