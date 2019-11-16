MLS terminates Timbers forward Brian Fernandez's contract

Brian Fernandez’s time with the Portland Timbers is over.

MLS announced Friday that they’ve terminated Fernandez’s contract and he has been removed from the club’s roster. Fernandez entered Major League Soccer’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health program back on Oct. 7th.

Fernandez started off life in MLS with a bang, scoring eight goals in his first nine appearances. However, he eventually cooled off and failed to make any impact in the Timbers’ short playoff stint.

He finished the season with 15 goals and one assist in 20 appearances across all competitions.

During his time with Racing Club in 2015, Fernandez tested positive for cocaine at two in-competition controls and was subsequently handed a three-month ban from the Argentina Football Association. Despite returning from his ban, Fernandez was eventually punished by CONMEBOL in October of the same year and given a two-year ban.

He did play for Racing Club’s reserve team in 2016, before heading out on respective loans to Metz and Union La Calera in 2017-18. Fernandez bounced back in 2018-19 with Necaxa, scoring 18 goals in all competitions in 32 appearances.

The Timbers lost to Real Salt Lake in the opening round of the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.