Must-See Goal: Terrence Boyd

Terrence Boyd’s strong campaign in Germany continued on Saturday with a wonder strike in 3. Liga play.

The former Toronto FC forward scored his ninth league goal of the season, leading FC Hallescher to a 1-0 win over Duisburg. Boyd took one touch off his knee before rifling a long-range blast into the top-corner in the 89th minute.

Boyd’s goal would stand as the winner at Erdgas Sportpark, which moves Hallescher into second place, three points behind Duisburg in the league standings.

The 28-year-old’s nine league goals this season are the most of his career since 2013-14′ with Austrian side Rapid Wien. Boyd now has 84 career goals in league play.

