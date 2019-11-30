Must-See Goal: Terrence Boyd

Terrence Boyd’s strong campaign in Germany continued on Saturday with a wonder strike in 3. Liga play.

The former Toronto FC forward scored his ninth league goal of the season, leading FC Hallescher to a 1-0 win over Duisburg. Boyd took one touch off his knee before rifling a long-range blast into the top-corner in the 89th minute.

Was für eine Dramatik: In einem lange Zeit eher langweiligen Topspiel zwischen dem Halleschen FC und dem @MSVDuisburg sorgte @TBoyd91 mit einem absoluten Traumtor! für den erlösenden Moment. Anschauen und genießen!@HallescherFC | #HFCMSV @3_liga pic.twitter.com/iM26oN4wJW — Sport im Osten (@SportimOsten) November 30, 2019

Boyd’s goal would stand as the winner at Erdgas Sportpark, which moves Hallescher into second place, three points behind Duisburg in the league standings.

The 28-year-old’s nine league goals this season are the most of his career since 2013-14′ with Austrian side Rapid Wien. Boyd now has 84 career goals in league play.