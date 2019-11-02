Pulisic scores again for Chelsea against Watford

Christian Pulisic is staying hot in the Premier League.

After last weekend’s perfect hat trick against Burnley, the American tacked on another goal for the Blues at home against Watford.

This time it was Pulisic’s off ball movement providing the chance. He started the attack out on the left-hand side before cutting in to receive a Tammy Abraham pass right in front of the goal for a tap-in finish. His vision allowed him to spot the open space in between Watford’s central defenders, where he was in perfect position to receive the feed.

Pulisic was pretty involved in the Chelsea attack before being subbed off in the 83rd minute. He completed 41 out of 48 attempted passes and took three shots overall. He was aggressive on the ball and made life difficult for Watford right back Daryl Janmaat all evening long. It was arguably another man of the match level performance when all was said and done.

After a bit of a slow start, Pulisic now has four Premier League goals, all of them coming in the last two games. He has five assists in all competitions to go along with that recent run of scoring. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard hasn’t been short on praise for the 21-year-old over the past few weeks as he has earned himself some regular playing time in a crowded set of attacking wings.