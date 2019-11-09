Pynadath, Fuentes, Jones headline USMNT Under-17 roster for Nike International Friendlies

Joshua Pynadath, Gilbert Fuentes, and Noah Jones headline the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team roster for the upcoming Nike International Friendlies competition.

The tournament will run from November 14th-18th in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. and will also feature the U.S. U-16 Boys’ National Team and the Netherlands and Turkey U-17 National Teams. Also, named to the pair of U.S. rosters are Axel Alejandre (U-17), Jack de Vries (U-16), and Moses Nyeman (U-16).

For the U.S. this competition will see another opportunity for numerous players to play with their respective National Teams. It will also give new players a look at the National Team setup and begin their exposure on the international stage.

As for the Netherlands and Turkey, this tournament will serve as preparation for the 2020 UEFA U-17 Championship, which occurs next May-June in Estonia.

Here’s a full schedule of the matches:

Thursday, Nov. 14

Netherlands vs. U.S. U-16 BNT, 3:30 p.m. ET

Turkey vs. U.S. U-17 MNT, 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 16

Netherlands vs. Turkey, 3:30 p.m. ET

U.S. U-16 BNT vs. U.S. U-17 MNT, 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 18

U.S. U-16 BNT vs. Turkey, 3:30 p.m. ET

U.S. U-17 MNT vs. Netherlands, 6:30 p.m. ET

Here’s the entire U.S. U-17 MNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Wady (Chelsea/ENG; Wake Forest, N.C.), Seth Wilson (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas)

DEFENDERS: Axel Alejandre (FC United; Chicago, Ill.), Antino Lopez (Seattle Sounders FC; Las Vegas, Nev.), Bryson Hankins (Seattle Sounders FC; Bakersfield, Calif.), Joshua Ramsey (Solar Soccer Club; Plano, Texas), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.), Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City/ENG; Plano, Texas), Rickson van Hees (NEC Nijmegen/NED; Oss, Netherlands)

MIDFIELDERS: Jacob Davis (Sporting Kansas City; Rochester, Mich.), Gilbert Fuentes (San Jose Earthquakes; Tracy, Calif.), Damian Rivera (New England Revolution; Cranston, R.I.), Pablo Soares (Bourssia Monchengladbach/GER; Krefeld, Germany)

FORWARDS: Sagir David Arce (Monarcas Morelia/MEX; Morelia, Mexico), Jack de Vries (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), Jack Imperato (CD Roda/ESP; San Jose, Calif.), Noah Jones (RB Leipzig/GER; Berlin, Germany), Tucker Lepley (Sporting Kansas City; Charlotte, N.C.), Joshua Pynadath (Ajax/NED; Los Altos Hills, Calif.), Bailey Sparks (Solar Soccer Club; Plano, Texas)

Here’s the entire U.S. U-16 BNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Anthony Ramos (LA Galaxy; Torrance, Calif.), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; Addison, Ill.)

DEFENDERS: Mauricio Cuevas (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Jonathan Gomez (FC Dallas; Keller, Texas), Noah Hall (Columbus Crew SC; Cincinnati, Ohio), Dante Huckaby (Philadelphia Union; Morgantown, W.V.), Eric Kinzner (Seattle Sounders FC; Tacoma, Wash.), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; Lakewood, Calif.), Casey Walls (San Jose Earthquakes; Mill Valley, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS: Javier Casas (Chicago Fire; Addison, Ill.), Daniel Edelman (Players Development Academy; Warren, N.J.), Sota Kitahara (Seattle Sounders FC; Edmonds, Wash.), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, N.Y.), Moses Nyeman (D.C. United; Riverdale, Md.)

FORWARDS: Patrick Bohui (Philadelphia Union; Harrisburg, Pa.), Tyler Freeman (Sporting Kansas City; Shawnee, Kan.), Alex Monis (Chicago Fire; Naperville, Ill.), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United; South Riding, Va.), Samuel Sarver (Columbus Crew SC; Beachwood, Ohio), Dante Sealy (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas)