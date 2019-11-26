Report: Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon monitoring Barco

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon are reportedly monitoring one of MLS’ bright young talents.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Sporting are eyeing up Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco should Bruno Fernandes leave the club. Fernandes has been linked with a possible move away in the January Transfer Window, with Manchester United amongst the teams.

Barco, 20, joined Atlanta United in 2018 from Argentinian side Independiente. After 38 appearances for Independiente, Barco made the switch to MLS and has lifted three trophies with the Five Stripes.

In two seasons, Barco has eight goals and eight assists for Atlanta, who won the 2018 MLS Cup under then head coach Tata Martino. Barco only made 18 combined appearances for the Five Stripes this season, after being on international duty with the Argentina U-20 Men’s National Team at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Sporting CP are currently fourth in the Primeira Liga standings with 20 points from 11 matches. They are also participating in the UEFA Europa League, as well as the Portuguese Taca de Liga.