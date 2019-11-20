Report: USMNT U-20 winger De La Fuente nearing new contract with Barcelona

Konrad De La Fuente is reporting close to signing a new contract with Barcelona.

According to ESPN, the two parties are in “advanced talks” due to De La Fuente’s current contract expiring in 2020. His release clause will be at least €75 million, according to the report.

The 18-year-old currently plays for the club’s Under-19 side, but is expected to get promoted to Barca’s B team in the near future. He made one appearance for the B team last season, but since has remained with the U-19’s.

De La Fuente has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring five goals including three in the UEFA Youth League. He represented the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team this summer at the U-20 World Cup, and in total has earned seven caps with the team.

Born in Miami, Fla, De La Fuente joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2014. De La Fuente will become the latest youngster to commit his future to the La Liga club.