SBISoccer.com

Report: USMNT U-20 winger De La Fuente nearing new contract with Barcelona

Report: USMNT U-20 winger De La Fuente nearing new contract with Barcelona

Americans Abroad

Report: USMNT U-20 winger De La Fuente nearing new contract with Barcelona

By 45 minutes ago

By: |

Konrad De La Fuente is reporting close to signing a new contract with Barcelona.

According to ESPN, the two parties are in “advanced talks” due to De La Fuente’s current contract expiring in 2020. His release clause will be at least €75 million, according to the report.

The 18-year-old currently plays for the club’s Under-19 side, but is expected to get promoted to Barca’s B team in the near future. He made one appearance for the B team last season, but since has remained with the U-19’s.

De La Fuente has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona, scoring five goals including three in the UEFA Youth League. He represented the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team this summer at the U-20 World Cup, and in total has earned seven caps with the team.

Born in Miami, Fla, De La Fuente joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2014. De La Fuente will become the latest youngster to commit his future to the La Liga club.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home