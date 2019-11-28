Reports: Inter Miami eyeing Vieira for head coach role

Patrick Vieira left Major League Soccer in the summer of 2018, leaving New York City FC and returning to Europe to manage Ligue 1 side Nice. Apparently Vieira liked his stint in MLS enough to consider a return.

Vieira has emerged as the leading candidate to take charge of MLS expansion side Inter Miami FC, with multiple reports emerging Wednesday linking Vieira to the vacant position.

Inter Miami has been linked to a variety of coaching candidates, from River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo to Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, but Vieira has emerged as a contender who could be ready to leave a Nice side struggling in 15th place in Ligue 1, just three points out of the relegation zone.

Vieira, 43, enjoyed a successful stint as NYCFC coach, leading the Eastern Conference side from 2016 to the summer of 2018. Domenec Torrent replaced Vieira midway through the 2018 season, and guided NYCFC to a first-place finish in the Eastern Conference in 2019.

Coincidentally, the NYCFC post is once again vacant after Torrent and the club parted ways earlier in November, but Vieira has not been linked to a return to the club.

Inter Miami, which is owned by Miami-based Jorge Mas and co-owned by David Beckham, is expected to be a big-spending club in MLS, and the opportunity to take over a team from the start could be appealing to Vieira, who has endured a difficult time in his first managerial stint in Europe.