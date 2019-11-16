SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Jordan Morris

In a must-win game for the U.S. Men’s National Team, Jordan Morris rose to the occasion in a sensational performance.

With Christian Pulisic out, Morris stepped up and produced a goal and assist in the USMNT’s 4-1 win over Canada. Not only did Morris help produce on the scoresheet, he was relentless in possession while showing no fear against the Canadians. Morris’ performance earned him SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors in Friday’s victory.

His goal came off some luck as Morris was in the right place at the right time. Weston McKennie’s shot was deflected into the air, before falling to Morris who scored past Milan Borjan from four yards out.

Morris was in on the action for the Americans’ second goal, setting up Gyasi Zardes for his first goal of the night. After beating Borjan to the ball inside of the box, the winger crossed to Zardes who headed into an empty net.

The 25-year-old continued to cause havoc on the Canadian backline, while also helping back to help defend the likes of Alphonso Davies.

All in all, Morris was a key factor as Gregg Berhalter’s side picked up a much-needed three points in Group A. A win over Cuba on November 19 will clinch the top spot in the group and a place in the semifinals next spring.

Morris beat out strong performances from Zardes, Tim Ream, John Brooks and Sergino Dest for Man of the Match honors.

What did you think of Morris’ performance? Do you see him continuing to start for the USMNT going forward? Who did you think was the Man of the Match?

Share your thoughts below.