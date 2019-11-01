This Weekend's Soccer on TV

There’s plenty of soccer on TV and major streaming services to enjoy this weekend with all of the globe’s biggest leagues in action.
In Spain, the La Liga table is starting to look a little more familiar with Barcelona and Real Madrid leading the pack, separated by one point. Both will be in action on Saturday with Barca on the road at Levante, while Real Madrid hosts Real Betis.
The battle for tops in Italy’s Serie A table is also separated by a one point margin heading into the weekend with Juventus currently on top. The Old Lady will be taking on Torino while second place Inter Milan visits Bologna.
Out of Germany, Borussia Dortmund will be batting with Wolfsburg on Saturday in hopes of cracking back into fourth place in the crowded Bundesliga table. Second place Bayern is only four points ahead of tenth-place Hoffenheim before weekend action starts.
Here’s a closer look at all of the matches you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:
Friday
Bundesliga
3:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Hoffenheim vs Paderborn
Ligue 1
3:45p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Dijon vs PSG
FIFA U-17 World Cup
4:00 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Australia U17 vs Nigeria U17
4:00 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Hungary U17 vs Ecuador U17
7:00 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Angola U17 vs Brazil U17
7:00 p.m. – fuboTV , Telemundo – Canada U17 vs New Zealand U17
Liga MX
9:00 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Pumas UNAM
11:00 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Atlético San Luis
Australian A-League
4:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets
EFL Championship
3:45 p.m. – ESPN+– Barnsley vs Bristol City
Indian Super League
10:00 a.m. –ESPN+ – NorthEast United vs Goa
Eredivisie
3:00 p.m. –ESPN+– PEC Zwolle vs Ajax
Super Lig
1:30p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Rizespor
USL Championship
10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs Real Monarchs
Saturday
Premier League
8:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
11:00 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11:00 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Aston Villa vs Liverpool
11:00 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Norwich City
11:00 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester City vs Southampton
11:00 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Sheffield United vs Burnley
11:00 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs Newcastle United
1:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Watford vs Chelsea
La Liga
8:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Espanyol vs Valencia
11:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Levante vs Barcelona
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
4:00 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Real Betis
Serie A
10:00 a.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Roma vs Napoli
1:00 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs Inter
3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Juventus
Bundesliga
10:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg
10:30 a.m. – fuboTV – RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05
10:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern München
1:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Union Berlin vs Hertha BSC
Ligue 1
12:30p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Marseille vs Lille
3:00 p.m. –fuboTV– Metz vs Montpellier
3:00 p.m. –fuboTV– Toulouse vs Olympique Lyonnais
3:00 p.m. –fuboTV– Angers SCO vs Strasbourg
Primeira Liga
2:00 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs Rio Ave
FIFA U-17 World Cup
4:00 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Telemundo – Haiti U17 vs France U17
4:00 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo – Chile U17 vs Korea Republic U17
7:00 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo- Senegal U17 vs Japan U17
7:00 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Netherlands U17 vs USA U17
Liga MX
7:00 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Querétaro vs Tigres UANL
9:00 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– América vs Santos Laguna
9:06p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Veracruz
11:05p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Pachuca
Australian A-League
2:00a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar
4:30a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Western United
EFL Championship
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Wigan Athletic vs Swansea City
11:00 a.m. –ESPN+ – Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest
Indian Super League
10:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters
Eredivisie
1:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 – RKC Waalwijk vs Heracles
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – AZ vs Twente
Scottish League Cup
1:30 p.m. -B/R Live – Hibernian vs Celtic
Super Lig
10:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Göztepe
1:00 p.m. –fuboTV– Antalyaspor vs Beşiktaş
USL Championship
7:00 p.m. –ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Louisville City
8:00 p.m. –ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Indy Eleven
9:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs Sacramento Republic
Sunday
Premier League
9:00 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV– Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
La Liga
6:00 a.m. –fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Mallorca
8:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Athletic Club
10:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Osasuna vs Deportivo Alavés
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Getafe
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Leganés vs Eibar
3:00 p.m. –fuboTV– Granada vs Real Sociedad
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Cagliari
9:00 a.m. –ESPN+ – Genoa vs Udinese
9:00 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Brescia
9:00 a.m. –ESPN+ – Lecce vs Sassuolo
12:00 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Parma
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– AC Milan vs Lazio
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Köln
12:00 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Augsburg vs Schalke 04
Ligue 1
9:00 a.m. – fuboTV– Bordeaux vs Nantes
11:00 a.m. – fuboTV– Nice vs Reims
3:00 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Monaco
FIFA U-17 World Cup
3:00 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo- Argentina U17 vs Tajikistan U17
3:00 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Cameroon U17 vs Spain U17
6:00 p.m. -Telemundo, fuboTV – Italy U17 vs Paraguay U17
6:00 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Telemundo – Mexico U17 vs Solomon Islands U17
Liga MX
1:00 p.m. – Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Toluca vs Guadalajara
8:00 p.m. – fuboTV– Juárez vs Tijuana
9:00 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Morelia
Australian A-League
1:00a.m. – ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix
2:00a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners
EFL Championship
7:00a.m. – ESPN+ – Charlton Athletic vs Preston North End
Indian Super League
9:00a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru
Eredivisie
6:15a.m. -Fox Sports 2 – Emmen vs Vitesse
8:30a.m. -Fox Sports 1 – Utrecht vs Fortuna Sittard
8:30a.m. – ESPN+ – VVV vs Feyenoord
10:45a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – ADO Den Haag vs Heerenveen
Super Lig
11:00a.m. – fuboTV– Kayserispor vs Fenerbahçe
