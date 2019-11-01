This Weekend's Soccer on TV

There’s plenty of soccer on TV and major streaming services to enjoy this weekend with all of the globe’s biggest leagues in action.

In Spain, the La Liga table is starting to look a little more familiar with Barcelona and Real Madrid leading the pack, separated by one point. Both will be in action on Saturday with Barca on the road at Levante, while Real Madrid hosts Real Betis.

The battle for tops in Italy’s Serie A table is also separated by a one point margin heading into the weekend with Juventus currently on top. The Old Lady will be taking on Torino while second place Inter Milan visits Bologna.

Out of Germany, Borussia Dortmund will be batting with Wolfsburg on Saturday in hopes of cracking back into fourth place in the crowded Bundesliga table. Second place Bayern is only four points ahead of tenth-place Hoffenheim before weekend action starts.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here’s a closer look at all of the matches you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

Bundesliga

3:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Hoffenheim vs Paderborn

Ligue 1

3:45p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Dijon vs PSG

FIFA U-17 World Cup

4:00 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Australia U17 vs Nigeria U17

4:00 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Hungary U17 vs Ecuador U17

7:00 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Angola U17 vs Brazil U17

7:00 p.m. – fuboTV , Telemundo – Canada U17 vs New Zealand U17

Liga MX

9:00 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Pumas UNAM

11:00 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Atlético San Luis

Australian A-League

4:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets

EFL Championship

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+– Barnsley vs Bristol City

Indian Super League

10:00 a.m. –ESPN+ – NorthEast United vs Goa

Eredivisie

3:00 p.m. –ESPN+– PEC Zwolle vs Ajax

Super Lig

1:30p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Galatasaray vs Rizespor

USL Championship

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs Real Monarchs

Saturday

Premier League

8:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United

11:00 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

11:00 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Aston Villa vs Liverpool

11:00 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Norwich City

11:00 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Manchester City vs Southampton

11:00 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Sheffield United vs Burnley

11:00 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs Newcastle United

1:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Watford vs Chelsea

La Liga

8:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Espanyol vs Valencia

11:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Levante vs Barcelona

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid

4:00 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Madrid vs Real Betis

Serie A

10:00 a.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Roma vs Napoli

1:00 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs Inter

3:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Juventus

Bundesliga

10:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg

10:30 a.m. – fuboTV – RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05

10:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern München

1:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Union Berlin vs Hertha BSC

Ligue 1

12:30p.m. –fuboTV– Olympique Marseille vs Lille

3:00 p.m. –fuboTV– Metz vs Montpellier

3:00 p.m. –fuboTV– Toulouse vs Olympique Lyonnais

3:00 p.m. –fuboTV– Angers SCO vs Strasbourg

Primeira Liga

2:00 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs Rio Ave

FIFA U-17 World Cup

4:00 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Telemundo – Haiti U17 vs France U17

4:00 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo – Chile U17 vs Korea Republic U17

7:00 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo- Senegal U17 vs Japan U17

7:00 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Netherlands U17 vs USA U17

Liga MX

7:00 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Querétaro vs Tigres UANL

9:00 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– América vs Santos Laguna

9:06p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Veracruz

11:05p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Pachuca

Australian A-League

2:00a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar

4:30a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne Victory vs Western United

EFL Championship

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Wigan Athletic vs Swansea City

11:00 a.m. –ESPN+ – Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest

Indian Super League

10:00 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters

Eredivisie

1:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2 – RKC Waalwijk vs Heracles

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – AZ vs Twente

Scottish League Cup

1:30 p.m. -B/R Live – Hibernian vs Celtic

Super Lig

10:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Trabzonspor vs Göztepe

1:00 p.m. –fuboTV– Antalyaspor vs Beşiktaş

USL Championship

7:00 p.m. –ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Louisville City

8:00 p.m. –ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs Indy Eleven

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs Sacramento Republic

Sunday

Premier League

9:00 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV– Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

La Liga

6:00 a.m. –fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Mallorca

8:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Athletic Club

10:00 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Osasuna vs Deportivo Alavés

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Getafe

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Leganés vs Eibar

3:00 p.m. –fuboTV– Granada vs Real Sociedad

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Cagliari

9:00 a.m. –ESPN+ – Genoa vs Udinese

9:00 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Brescia

9:00 a.m. –ESPN+ – Lecce vs Sassuolo

12:00 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Parma

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– AC Milan vs Lazio

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV– Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Köln

12:00 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Augsburg vs Schalke 04

Ligue 1

9:00 a.m. – fuboTV– Bordeaux vs Nantes

11:00 a.m. – fuboTV– Nice vs Reims

3:00 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Monaco

FIFA U-17 World Cup

3:00 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo- Argentina U17 vs Tajikistan U17

3:00 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Cameroon U17 vs Spain U17

6:00 p.m. -Telemundo, fuboTV – Italy U17 vs Paraguay U17

6:00 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Telemundo – Mexico U17 vs Solomon Islands U17

Liga MX

1:00 p.m. – Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Toluca vs Guadalajara

8:00 p.m. – fuboTV– Juárez vs Tijuana

9:00 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Morelia

Australian A-League

1:00a.m. – ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix

2:00a.m. – ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners

EFL Championship

7:00a.m. – ESPN+ – Charlton Athletic vs Preston North End

Indian Super League

9:00a.m. –ESPN+– Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru

Eredivisie

6:15a.m. -Fox Sports 2 – Emmen vs Vitesse

8:30a.m. -Fox Sports 1 – Utrecht vs Fortuna Sittard

8:30a.m. – ESPN+ – VVV vs Feyenoord

10:45a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – ADO Den Haag vs Heerenveen

Super Lig

11:00a.m. – fuboTV– Kayserispor vs Fenerbahçe