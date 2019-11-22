Manchester City- Chelsea headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Jose Mourinho’s return to the English Premier League, and a clash of top Premier League teams headlines this weekend’s soccer action on TV.
Mourinho takes command of his first match as Tottenham boss when Spurs face London rivals West Ham. The Portuguese manager will look to help turn things around for a Tottenham side currently sitting in 14th place in the Premier League.
The weekend’s marquee match features the two teams still hoping to try and catch Liverpool in the Premier League title race. Leicester City is currently in second place, but third-place Chelsea and fourth-place Manchester City are the teams with the best chance of catching Jurgen Klopp’s side. They meet on Saturday at the Etihad knowing a loss will all but erase their title hopes.
The weekend’s top matches aren’t confined to Europe. Flamengo hosts River Plate with CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores hardware on the line in Argentina on Saturday.
Friday
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Mallorca
Ligue 1
2:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Lille
Liga MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Necaxa
10:10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Tijuana vs León
Australian W-League
1 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets
Chinese Super League
6:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fulham. vs Queens Park Rangers
Super Lig
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs İstanbul Başakşehir
Primera Division
2:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Racing vs Boston River
6 p.m. –fuboTV – Peñarol vs Fénix
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Southampton
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Everton vs Norwich City
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Watford vs Burnley
12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV, Telemundo – Manchester City vs Chelsea
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Werder Bremen vs Schalke 04
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Bayern Munich
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Union Berlin vs Borussia Moenchengladbach
12:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, TUDN USA – RB Leipzig vs Köln
La Liga
7 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Leganés vs Barcelona
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Valencia
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Atlético Madrid
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
Serie A
9 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Atalanta vs Juventus
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – A.C. Milan vs Napoli
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Torino vs Inter
Ligue 1
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Metz vs Reims
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Dijon vs Rennes
Copa Libertadores
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – River Plate vs Flamengo
Liga MX
6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Querétaro vs Morelia
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV- Cruz Azul vs Atlético San Luis
8 p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Atlas
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM
Australian A-League
1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory
5:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Sydney FC
Chinese Super League
6:35 a.m. –ESPN+ – Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shanghai SIPG
Primera A
5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Aucas vs Barcelona SC
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Universidad Católica
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Charlton Athletic vs Cardiff City
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Millwall
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1- Utrecht vs AZ
1:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs Heracles
2:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 1- ADO Den Haag vs Willem II
Taça de Portugal
1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente
3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Vizela vs Benfica
Super Lig
12 p.m. –fuboTV – Konyaspor vs Beşiktaş
Sunday
Premier League
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, Telemundo, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Manchester United
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Augsburg vs Hertha BSC
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Hoffenheim vs Mainz 05
La Liga
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Espanyol vs Getafe
8 a.m. –fuboTV – Osasuna vs Athletic Club
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Villarreal vs Celta de Vigo
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Sevilla
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Parma
9 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Roma vs Brescia
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Lazio
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Udinese
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Lecce vs Cagliari
Ligue 1
9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Monaco
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Toulouse vs Olympique Marseille
Liga MX
1 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Toluca vs Santos Laguna
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Tigres UANL
Australian A-League
2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Western United
Primera A
4 p.m. – fuboTV – Emelec vs Macará
6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente del Valle vs Delfin
EFL Championship
7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs Hull City
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Groningen vs Feyenoord
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – PSV vs Heerenveen
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – VVV vs Twente
10:45 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Sparta Rotterdam vs Vitesse
Taça de Portugal
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Vitória Setúbal
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Yeni Malatyaspor vs Fenerbahçe
