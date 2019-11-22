Manchester City- Chelsea headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Jose Mourinho’s return to the English Premier League, and a clash of top Premier League teams headlines this weekend’s soccer action on TV.

Mourinho takes command of his first match as Tottenham boss when Spurs face London rivals West Ham. The Portuguese manager will look to help turn things around for a Tottenham side currently sitting in 14th place in the Premier League.

The weekend’s marquee match features the two teams still hoping to try and catch Liverpool in the Premier League title race. Leicester City is currently in second place, but third-place Chelsea and fourth-place Manchester City are the teams with the best chance of catching Jurgen Klopp’s side. They meet on Saturday at the Etihad knowing a loss will all but erase their title hopes.

The weekend’s top matches aren’t confined to Europe. Flamengo hosts River Plate with CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores hardware on the line in Argentina on Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Mallorca

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Lille

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Necaxa

10:10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Tijuana vs León

Australian W-League

1 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets

Chinese Super League

6:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fulham. vs Queens Park Rangers

Super Lig

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Primera Division

2:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Racing vs Boston River

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Peñarol vs Fénix

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Southampton

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Everton vs Norwich City

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Watford vs Burnley

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV, Telemundo – Manchester City vs Chelsea

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Werder Bremen vs Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Bayern Munich

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Union Berlin vs Borussia Moenchengladbach

12:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, TUDN USA – RB Leipzig vs Köln

La Liga

7 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Leganés vs Barcelona

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Valencia

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Atlético Madrid

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Serie A

9 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Atalanta vs Juventus

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – A.C. Milan vs Napoli

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Torino vs Inter

Ligue 1

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Metz vs Reims

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Dijon vs Rennes

Copa Libertadores

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – River Plate vs Flamengo

Liga MX

6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Querétaro vs Morelia

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV- Cruz Azul vs Atlético San Luis

8 p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Atlas

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM

Australian A-League

1 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory

5:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Sydney FC

Chinese Super League

6:35 a.m. –ESPN+ – Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shanghai SIPG

Primera A

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Aucas vs Barcelona SC

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Universidad Católica

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Charlton Athletic vs Cardiff City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Millwall

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1- Utrecht vs AZ

1:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs Heracles

2:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 1- ADO Den Haag vs Willem II

Taça de Portugal

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Vizela vs Benfica

Super Lig

12 p.m. –fuboTV – Konyaspor vs Beşiktaş

Sunday

Premier League

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, Telemundo, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Augsburg vs Hertha BSC

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Hoffenheim vs Mainz 05

La Liga

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Espanyol vs Getafe

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Osasuna vs Athletic Club

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Villarreal vs Celta de Vigo

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Sevilla

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Parma

9 a.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Roma vs Brescia

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Lazio

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Udinese

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Lecce vs Cagliari

Ligue 1

9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Monaco

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Toulouse vs Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

1 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Toluca vs Santos Laguna

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Tigres UANL

Australian A-League

2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Central Coast Mariners vs Western United

Primera A

4 p.m. – fuboTV – Emelec vs Macará

6:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente del Valle vs Delfin

EFL Championship

7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Middlesbrough vs Hull City

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Groningen vs Feyenoord

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – PSV vs Heerenveen

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – VVV vs Twente

10:45 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Sparta Rotterdam vs Vitesse

Taça de Portugal

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Vitória Setúbal

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Yeni Malatyaspor vs Fenerbahçe