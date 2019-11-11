This week's Soccer on TV

It’ll be a slower week ahead of a jam-packed weekend across the soccer world with players traveling and getting re-acclimated with their National Team squads.
Though there will be a bit of club action to enjoy on Thursday in the Copa Argentina Semi-Finals where River Plate takes on Estudiantes Caseros, and Argentina’s Superleague leader Lanús travels to Central Córdoba SdE with a spot in the finals on the line.
Elsewhere, UEFA Euro 2020 qualification group action resumes on Thursday, along with CONCACAF Nations League action.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Monday
FA Cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Harrogate Town vs Portsmouth
Liga MX Femenil
6 p.m. – fuboTV – Toluca vs Santos Laguna
Tuesday
UEFA Women’s Euro Qualifying
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Netherlands vs Slovenia
Wednesday
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cameroon vs Cape Verde Islands
Thursday
UEFA Euro Qualifying
12 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV , TUDN USA- Turkey vs Iceland
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – England vs Montenegro
2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Czech Republic vs Kosovo
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Serbia vs Luxembourg
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Portugal vs Lithuania
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – France vs Moldova
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Albania vs Andorra
CONCACAF Nations League
6:30 p.m. – UniMas, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Curaçao vs Costa Rica
8 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, TUDN en Viv…- Martinique vs Honduras
Copa Argentina
3 p.m. – fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs Lanús
7:10 p.m. – fuboTV – River Plate vs Estudiantes Caseros
Australian W-League
3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United
International Friendly
12 p.m. -ESPN3 – Ukraine vs Estonia
12 p.m. -ESPN3 – Bulgaria vs Paraguay
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3 – Ireland Republic vs New Zealand
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Ghana vs South Africa
