This week's Soccer on TV

It’ll be a slower week ahead of a jam-packed weekend across the soccer world with players traveling and getting re-acclimated with their National Team squads.

Though there will be a bit of club action to enjoy on Thursday in the Copa Argentina Semi-Finals where River Plate takes on Estudiantes Caseros, and Argentina’s Superleague leader Lanús travels to Central Córdoba SdE with a spot in the finals on the line.

Elsewhere, UEFA Euro 2020 qualification group action resumes on Thursday, along with CONCACAF Nations League action.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:

Monday

FA Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Harrogate Town vs Portsmouth

Liga MX Femenil

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Toluca vs Santos Laguna

Tuesday

UEFA Women’s Euro Qualifying

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Netherlands vs Slovenia

Wednesday

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Cameroon vs Cape Verde Islands

Thursday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

12 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV , TUDN USA- Turkey vs Iceland

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – England vs Montenegro

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Czech Republic vs Kosovo

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Serbia vs Luxembourg

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Portugal vs Lithuania

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – France vs Moldova

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Albania vs Andorra

CONCACAF Nations League

6:30 p.m. – UniMas, fuboTV , TUDN USA – Curaçao vs Costa Rica

8 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, TUDN en Viv…- Martinique vs Honduras

Copa Argentina

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs Lanús

7:10 p.m. – fuboTV – River Plate vs Estudiantes Caseros

Australian W-League

3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United

International Friendly

12 p.m. -ESPN3 – Ukraine vs Estonia

12 p.m. -ESPN3 – Bulgaria vs Paraguay

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3 – Ireland Republic vs New Zealand

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Ghana vs South Africa