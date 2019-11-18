This Week's Soccer on TV

International duty rolls on this week with several more sides punching their tickets into the 2020 European Tournament. Several teams qualified this weekend such as England, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, and others.

Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and CONCACAF Nations league also roll on along with a par of international friendlies. The U.S. Men’s National Team faces Cuba on Tuesday, knowing anything less than a win will see them finish behind Canada for the top in Group A.

Also, Mexico hosts Bermuda in a match in which the visitors need a point to finish in second place.

Apart from Wednesday, there’s something to enjoy on TV and major streaming services each day this week, here’s a closer look at what you’ll find.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Monday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Ireland Republic vs Denmark

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Gibraltar vs Switzerland

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Sweden vs Faroe Islands

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Spain vs Romania

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Malta vs Norway

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – Italy vs Armenia

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Greece vs Finland

CONCACAF Nations League

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Jamaica vs Guyana

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Nicaragua vs Suriname

International Friendly

2:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Argentina vs Uruguay

Tuesday

UEFA Euro Qualifying

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Netherlands vs Estonia

2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Germany vs Northern Ireland

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Wales vs Hungary

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – Slovakia vs Azerbaijan

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Poland vs Slovenia

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Latvia vs Austria

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV – North Macedonia vs Israel

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Belgium vs Cyprus

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– San Marino vs Russia

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3, fuboTV– Scotland vs Kazakhstan

CONCACAF Nations League

5:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – El Salvador vs Dominican Republic

7:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Cuba vs USA

7:30 p.m. – UniMás, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mexico vs Bermuda

International Friendly

8:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Brazil vs Korea Republic

12 p.m. -ESPN3- Croatia vs Georgia

12:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Netherlands U21 vs England U21

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Libya vs Tanzania

Thursday

Australian W-League

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory

Uruguayan Primera Division

2:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Progreso vs Cerro Largo

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Defensor Sporting vs Nacional