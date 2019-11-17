U.S. Under-23 MNT downs Canary Islands after four-goal second half

The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team ended its November schedule on a winning note thanks to a four-goal second half on Sunday.

A 4-0 win over the Canary Islands saw Sebastian Saucedo, Brooks Lennon, and Richard Ledezma all score goals. Lennon scored a brace after coming on as a halftime substitute.

Saucedo’s opener came in the 56th minute, before Lennon came on and made an immediate impact. Two minutes after coming on, Lennon doubled the Americans’ lead in the 60th minute.

The Real Salt Lake product would extend the U.S.’ lead in the 84th minute with his second goal of the match.

Fellow substitute Ledezma finished a nice ball from Antonee Robinson three minutes later to cap the final score at 4-0.

NYCFC product James Sands made his U-23 debut in the win, while numerous players made the full 90 minutes for Jason Kreis’ side.

Here’s a full breakdown of the minutes played by each player:

90 Minutes: J.T. Marcinowski, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Brenden Aaronson.

78 Minutes: Alex Mendez, Kyle Duncan.

71 Minutes: Christian Cappis, Sebastian Saucedo.

58 Minutes: Jonathan Lewis, Mason Toye.

32 Minutes: Richard Ledezma, Brooks Lennon.

19 Minutes: Djordje Mihailovic, James Sands.

12 Minutes: Hassani Dotson, Jeremy Ebobisse.