USMNT Under-16's down U-17's in Nike International Friendly

The U.S. Under-16 Boys National team earned a win and bragging rights on Saturday night after downing the Under-17 Men’s National Team 2-0 in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Seattle Sounders product Sota Kitahara and D.C. United’s Moses Nyeman both scored in the Nike International Friendly showdown.

Kitahara entered the game at halftime and broke the scoreless deadlock just after the hour mark. After a nice pass from FC Dallas talent Dante Sealy, Kithara stroked a calm finish into the side netting.

66' | 16's are on the board!

Dante Sealy springs halftime sub Sota Kitahara free on goal and he slots it into the corner pic.twitter.com/xXdCYYufZ7 — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) November 17, 2019

Both goalkeepers came up clutch in this match, but L.A. Galaxy product Anthony Ramos denied Philadelphia Union homegrown Jack de Vries later in the half.

Nyeman iced the win for the U-16’s in the final stages, scoring in the 89th minute for a 2-0 scoreline.