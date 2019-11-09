SBISoccer.com

Yedlin scores first goal of season with diving header

Yedlin scores first goal of season with diving header

Americans Abroad

Yedlin scores first goal of season with diving header

By 2 hours ago

By: |

DeAndre Yedlin isn’t known for his ability in front of goal, but the right back made the most of a push up the field against AFC Bournemouth.

Yedlin tied the match at St. James Park on Saturday, with a diving header past Aaron Ramsdale. A cross from Allan Saint-Maximin caught a deflection on the way towards goal, but Yedlin raced into the box and dove to score his first goal of the season.

https://streamja.com/gNk0

The teams went into the halftime break tied 1-1 on Tyneside after Yedlin scored his first goal since last season at Manchester City.

A win for Newcastle moves them up near the top-half of the table, as they currently sit in 16th place.

 

, , , Americans Abroad

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home