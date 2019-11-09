Yedlin scores first goal of season with diving header

DeAndre Yedlin isn’t known for his ability in front of goal, but the right back made the most of a push up the field against AFC Bournemouth.

Yedlin tied the match at St. James Park on Saturday, with a diving header past Aaron Ramsdale. A cross from Allan Saint-Maximin caught a deflection on the way towards goal, but Yedlin raced into the box and dove to score his first goal of the season.

https://streamja.com/gNk0

The teams went into the halftime break tied 1-1 on Tyneside after Yedlin scored his first goal since last season at Manchester City.

A win for Newcastle moves them up near the top-half of the table, as they currently sit in 16th place.