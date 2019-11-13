Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave Galaxy by mutual consent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be a part of the L.A. Galaxy in 2020.

The club announced Wednesday that both parties mutually agreed to part ways. Ibrahimovic was linked with a return to the club, but the striker announced his decision via Twitter.

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues…Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

“We would like to thank Zlatan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer,” LA Galaxy President Chris Klein said. “Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles. We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole.”

Ibrahimovic joined in 2018, and went on to tally 52 goals and 17 assists in 56 appearances for the LA Galaxy. After 22 goals in 2018, Ibrahimovic helped the Galaxy reach the MLS Cup Playoffs this season, scoring 30 goals in 29 appearances.

Despite Ibrahimovic scoring a goal and assist against LAFC in the Western Conference semifinals, the Galaxy were eliminated by a 5-3 scoreline.

With Ibrahimovic’s departure, the Galaxy now have a major void to fill at the striker position. The 38-year-old accounted for 52% of the Galaxy’s goals in 2019.