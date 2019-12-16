Dest named U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year

Sergino Dest’s breakout 2019 is ending with an honor from U.S. Soccer.

Dest was named U.S. Soccer’s Young Male Player of the Year on Monday, after positive showings for both club and country. The 19-year-old made five appearances for the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team at this past summer’s U-20 World Cup, helping the team reach the quarterfinals.

Returning to club play with Ajax, Dest has made 21 combined appearances between the Dutch Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League. He’s also helped Ajax win the Dutch Super Cup earlier this season.

“It’s an amazing award to win and I’m very proud of this moment,” Dest said. “I want to thank U.S. Soccer for the nomination, I also want to thank my family, my mom, my dad and everybody who has helped me along the way. Without them, I would not be at the level I am right now. This is a great experience for me, and I look forward to winning more team trophies with the U.S. in the future. This is a really pleasant moment and it makes me feel valued.”

Dest’s strong start to the season earned him his first call-up to the USMNT this Fall. His debut came in a friendly loss to Mexico in September, before officially confirming his allegiance to the USMNT in November. Dest helped Gregg Berhalter’s side advanced to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals after a 4-1 win over Canada.

Up next for Dest is the remainder of the Eredivisie season, as well as the Europa League Round of 32. His next opportunity to feature for the USMNT is in Spring 2020.