Georgetown edges Virginia in NCAA College Cup final

Georgetown goalkeeper Tomas Romero made the decisive penalty kick save to help the Hoyas defeat the University of Virginia in Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Championship Game, giving Georgetown its first NCAA title.

After both teams converted each of their first six penalty kicks, Romero stepped up to deny Virginia’s Axel Gunnarsson’s spot-kick attempt, diving to his right to make the title-winning save.

Georgetown has done it! After 13 straight made penalty kicks, the Hoyas’ keeper shuts the door for the program’s first title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ahylhE0qCE — ESPN (@espn) December 16, 2019

The penalty shootout followed a wild regulation period that saw the teams finish tied 3-3, with Virginia forcing overtime with a Daryl Dike equalizer with less than five minutes remaining in regulation.

Derek Dodson looked like he would win it for Georgetown in regulation when he made it 3-2 Hoyas with less than 10 minutes remaining, but Dike’s equalizer forced an eventual goal-less overtime period.