It's SBI Q&A Time

By 2 hours ago

By: |

It has been a long time since we at SBI had a reader Q&A, and that’s a drought we are going to put to an end this week.

SBI Editor-in-Chief Ives Galarcep will be taking your questions today on any soccer (or pop culture) topics you want to discuss. Want to talk USMNT? Have an MLS question? Want to talk music or movies or TV shows? Send us your questions our way and Ives will answer selection questions in a post that will drop on Wednesday.

Submit your questions in the comments section below.

  • Joe

    What do you think of DC United’s midfield going into next season? Do you think the presumed starting lineup of Asad,Arriola,Rodriguez in front of Moreno and Martins or Canouse can compete in the East, or do they need to splash cash on a #10 to replace Acosta? If they do, who of that group goes to the bench?

  • DcM

    How do you rate Berhalter’s performance so far? Do you think the talent-level of our player pool can support the possession style he is trying to implement?

  • Tejana

    Do you ever watch soccer in Spanish? If so, any comments or observations?
    Is it a step forward or back for soccer exposure in the US that certain games are no longer broadcast over widely available free-to-air channels such as Univisión/UniMás and Telemundo, but instead are relegated to expensive premium cable channels such as FS2, Fox Deportes, NBC Universo, BeIN, etc.?
    What can viewers do to encourage broadcasters to keep showing more soccer games on channels that are more accessible to more viewers, especially young people and families who may lack access to premium cable and/or privacy-invasive streaming?
  • ac

    Out of the next crop of young (non main USMNT) players, whom do you see advancing to the men’s team in 2020?

    • Goalkeeper72

      To add on to this question…….who is the surprise player we are not talking about the will contribute in 2022? Gressel?

