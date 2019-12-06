Manchester Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Also on Saturday, Bundesliga-leading Borussia Mönchengladbach can help its case for its first league title since 1977 with a win over Bayern Munich, who sits in fourth and only four points back.
In Italy, Inter Milan took the Serie A table back last weekend thanks to Sassuolo holding Juventus to a 2-2 draw, and both face tough tests this weekend with Inter hosting Roma on Friday and Juve, Lazio on Saturday.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:
Friday
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs Roma
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha BSC
Ligue 1
1 p.m. –fuboTV – Lille vs Brest
Primeira Liga
3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Boavista vs Benfica
Australian – A-League
3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Perth Glory
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Millwall vs Nottingham Forest
CAF Champions League
11 a.m. – fuboTV – Vita Club vs Raja Casablanca
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Al Ahly vs Al Hilal Omdurman
2 p.m. – fuboTV – ES Tunis vs JS Kabylie
Eredivisie
2:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs Willem II
Super Lig
12:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Gençlerbirliği
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Chelsea
10 a.m. – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Watford vs Crystal Palace
12:30p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Manchester United
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
9:30 a.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayern Munich
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke 04
La Liga
7 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Espanyol
10 a.m. –fuboTV – Granada vs Deportivo Alavés
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Levante vs Valencia
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Mallorca
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Hellas Verona
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Udinese vs Napoli
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Lazio vs Juventus
Ligue 1
11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Montpellier vs PSG
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Nice vs Metz
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Toulouse
Australian A-League
3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar
12 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western United vs Melbourne Victory
2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets
Australian W-League
12 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Melbourne City
Primera A
5 p.m. –fuboTV – América de Cali vs Junior
EFL Championship
7:30a.m. – ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford
CAF Champions League
8 a.m. – fuboTV – Platinum vs Etoile du Sahel
8 a.m. – fuboTV – Petro de Luanda vs USM Alger
11 a.m. – fuboTV – ZESCO United vs TP Mazembe
12 p.m. – fuboTV – Zamalek vs 1º de Agosto
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Wydad Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – ADO Den Haag vs Twente
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Fortuna Sittard
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Leicester City
9 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Newcastle United vs Southampton
9 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Norwich City vs Sheffield United
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Union Berlin vs Köln
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Werder Bremen vs Paderborn
La Liga
6 a.m. – fuboTV – Eibar vs Getafe
8 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Athletic Club
10 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
12:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Leganés vs Celta de Vigo
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Sevilla
Serie A
6:30a.m. –ESPN+ – Lecce vs Genoa
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Cagliari
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – SPAL vs Brescia
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Torino vs Fiorentina
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Parma
2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Bologna vs Milan
Australian A-League
12 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western United vs Melbourne Victory
2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets
Australian W-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Melbourne City
EFL Championship
7 a.m. –ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hyderabad vs Goa
CAF Confederation Cup
8 a.m. – fuboTV – Zanaco vs RSB Berkane
8 a.m. – fuboTV – Esae vs Motema Pembe
8 a.m. – fuboTV – Enyimba vs San-Pédro
11 a.m. – fuboTV – Al Masry vs Enugu Rangers
11 a.m. – fuboTV – Djoliba vs BV Wits
11 a.m. – fuboTV – Horoya vs Al-Nasr
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Paradou AC vs Hassania Agadir
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Vitesse vs Feyenoord
8:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Groningen vs Utrecht
10:45 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Sparta Rotterdam vs Heracles
Super Lig
8:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Antalyaspor vs Trabzonspor
11 a.m. – fuboTV – Kasımpaşa vs Beşiktaş
Comments