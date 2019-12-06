Manchester Derby headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

SBISoccer.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjær may have saved his job as Manchester United boss with a 2-1 win over his predecessor Jose Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.
To build on that momentum, the Norwegian and his Red Devils face a much more dangerous test on Saturday as the 179th meeting of the Manchester Derby sees his side take a trip across town to The Etihad for a meeting with an ever-potent Manchester City. The hosts will be eager to bounce back after being held to a 2-2 midweek draw against Newcastle.

Also on Saturday, Bundesliga-leading Borussia Mönchengladbach can help its case for its first league title since 1977 with a win over Bayern Munich, who sits in fourth and only four points back.

In Italy, Inter Milan took the Serie A table back last weekend thanks to Sassuolo holding Juventus to a 2-2 draw, and both face tough tests this weekend with Inter hosting Roma on Friday and Juve, Lazio on Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Friday

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs Roma

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hertha BSC

Ligue 1

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Lille vs Brest

Primeira Liga

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Boavista vs Benfica

Australian – A-League

3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Perth Glory

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Millwall vs Nottingham Forest

CAF Champions League

11 a.m. – fuboTV – Vita Club vs Raja Casablanca
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Al Ahly vs Al Hilal Omdurman
2 p.m. – fuboTV – ES Tunis vs JS Kabylie

Eredivisie

2:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs Willem II

Super Lig

12:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Gençlerbirliği

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Chelsea
10 a.m.  – NBCSN – AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Watford vs Crystal Palace
12:30p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Manchester United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
9:30 a.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayern Munich
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke 04

La Liga

7 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Espanyol
10 a.m. –fuboTV – Granada vs Deportivo Alavés
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Levante vs Valencia
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Mallorca

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Hellas Verona
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Udinese vs Napoli
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Lazio vs Juventus

Ligue 1

11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Montpellier vs PSG
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Nice vs Metz
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Toulouse

Australian A-League

3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar
12 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western United vs Melbourne Victory
2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets

Australian W-League

12 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Melbourne City

Primera A

5 p.m. –fuboTV – América de Cali vs Junior

EFL Championship

7:30a.m. – ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford

CAF Champions League

8 a.m. – fuboTV – Platinum vs Etoile du Sahel
8 a.m. – fuboTV – Petro de Luanda vs USM Alger
11 a.m. – fuboTV – ZESCO United vs TP Mazembe
12 p.m. – fuboTV – Zamalek vs 1º de Agosto
2 p.m. – fuboTV – Wydad Casablanca vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – ADO Den Haag vs Twente
1:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Fortuna Sittard

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Leicester City
9 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Newcastle United vs Southampton
9 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Norwich City vs Sheffield United
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Union Berlin vs Köln
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Werder Bremen vs Paderborn

La Liga

6 a.m. – fuboTV – Eibar vs Getafe
8 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Athletic Club
10 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
12:30 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Leganés vs Celta de Vigo
3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Sevilla

Serie A

6:30a.m. –ESPN+ – Lecce vs Genoa
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Cagliari
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – SPAL vs Brescia
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Torino vs Fiorentina
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Parma
2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Bologna vs Milan

Australian A-League

12 a.m. – ESPN+ – Western United vs Melbourne Victory
2 a.m. – ESPN+ – Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets

Australian W-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sydney FC vs Melbourne City

EFL Championship

7 a.m. –ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hyderabad vs Goa

CAF Confederation Cup

8 a.m. – fuboTV – Zanaco vs RSB Berkane
8 a.m. – fuboTV – Esae vs Motema Pembe
8 a.m. – fuboTV – Enyimba vs San-Pédro
11 a.m. – fuboTV – Al Masry vs Enugu Rangers
11 a.m. – fuboTV – Djoliba vs BV Wits
11 a.m. – fuboTV – Horoya vs Al-Nasr
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Paradou AC vs Hassania Agadir

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Vitesse vs Feyenoord

8:30 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Groningen vs Utrecht
10:45 a.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Sparta Rotterdam vs Heracles

Super Lig

8:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Antalyaspor vs Trabzonspor
11 a.m. – fuboTV – Kasımpaşa vs Beşiktaş

