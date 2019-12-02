Manchester United-Tottenham headlines this week's Soccer on TV

Jose Mourinho has sprung Tottenham in the right direction and now the Portuguese manager will try to knock off his former club in Premier League play this week.

Tottenham, winners of three-consecutive matches in all competitions, visit Manchester United this week looking to keep their momentum rolling. The London club held on for a 3-2 win over Bournemouth this past weekend, with Dele Alli leading the way with a brace.

As for Manchester United, they are coming off a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, one that surely adds pressure for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester City will try to rebound from a draw at Newcastle this weekend as they visit Burnley on Tuesday. Arsenal takes on Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday with Freddie Ljungberg continuing as interim manager for the Gunners.

Outside of the Premier League, the week will see a battle of second and third place in Ligue 1, with Angers and Marseille each desperate to make up ground on runaway giants PSG. The Coppa Italia also continues this weekend with only a handful of Serie A sides involved.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here’s a closer look at all of the action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:

Monday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Sampdoria

Primeira Liga

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Paços de Ferreira

Superliga Argentina

5 p.m. –fuboTV – Arsenal vs Lanús

7:10p.m. –fuboTV – Unión Santa Fe vs Huracán

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Preston North End vs West Bromwich Albion

FA Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Solihull Moors vs Rotherham United

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Beşiktaş vs Kayserispor

Tuesday

Premier League

2:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Manchester City

Ligue 1

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Olympique Marseille

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Brest vs Strasbourg

3:05 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Lille

Coppa Italia

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Cremonese vs Empoli

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Ascoli

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Cittadella

Wednesday

Premier League

2:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Watford

2:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham

2:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

2:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Chelsea vs Aston Villa

2:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs Norwich City

3:15 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Liverpool vs Everton

Ligue 1

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Amiens SC vs Reims

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Toulouse vs Monaco

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Metz vs Rennes

3:05 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Nantes

Coppa Italia

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Perugia

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – SPAL vs Lecce

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Udinese vs Bologna

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Odisha vs Bengaluru

Thursday

Premier League

2:30 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

3:15 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Coppa Italia

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Frosinone

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Sampdoria

Australian W-League

3:30a.m. – ESPN+ – Canberra United vs Brisbane Roar

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters