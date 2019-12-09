MLS Ticker: Atlanta United finalizes Hyndman transfer, D.C. United buys Hamid, and more

It was Reunion Monday in Major League Soccer, with two high-profile players seeing loans turned into permanent transfers while another player returned from Europe for a second go-round with the MLS team he left.

Atlanta United completed the transfer of Emerson Hyndman on Monday, securing the midfielder’s services on a permanent deal from English Premier League side Bournemouth.

Hyndman spent the second half of the 2019 MLS season on loan with Atlanta United, impressing in Frank DeBoer’s setup. Hyndman made 15 appearances for the Five Stripes, helping Atlanta United win its first U.S. Open Cup title.

The 23-year-old midfielder struggled to break through at Bournemouth after joining the Premier League club from Fulham in 2016.

Now Hyndman will return to Atlanta United in 2020, where he will face stiff competition for minutes with the likes of Pity Martinez, Ezequiel Barco and Darlington Nagbe.

Here are some other moves completed around MLS on Monday:

D.C. United completes Hamid transfer

Bill Hamid’s return to D.C. United was a successful one, and now he will be sticking around a bit longer.

D.C. United completed the permanent transfer of Hamid from Danish club FC Mitdjylland on Monday, signing Hamid to a new deal using Targeted Allocation Money after completing a transfer deal that cost a reported $750,000.

Hamid enjoyed a career year in 2019, posting a league-leading 14 shutouts and 77.3 save percentage while on loan from Mitdylland. Having already lost Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta this offseason, D.C. United couldn’t afford to also lose its high-profile shot-stopper, and signed him to a deal that will make him one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in MLS.

Shelton returns to Sporting KC

Just a year after loving to embark on a stint in Europe, Khiry Shelton has made his way back to Sporting Kansas City.

The Western Conference club announced the signing of Shelton on Monday, bringing him back from Bundesliga side Paderborn.

Shelton left MLS last winter to join the then-German second division club. He helped Paderborn gain promotion to the Bundesliga after a second-place finish in 2.Bundesliga. He struggled for playing time in Bundesliga play this season, managing four appearances, including his Bundesliga debut, which came against Bayern Munich.

Shelton rejoins a Sporting KC side that endured a terrible 2019 season, and a team that is light on striker options. The club has been linked to some high-profile transfer targets, including Alan Pulido and Lucas Cavallini, with head coach Peter Vermes stating the club has the resources to spend on a big-ticket striker.

Shelton can play as a striker, but also gives Sporting KC another option on the wing.

Orlando City adds Colombian midfielder Perea

New Orlando City head coach Oscar Pareja will be welcoming another Colombian-born midfielder to the fold, with Atletico Nacional’s Andres Perea joining the Lions on loan in 2020.

Born in Tampa, Florida but raised in Colombia, Perea played for Colombia at this summer’s Under-20 World Cup. A defensive midfielder, the 19-year-old Perea provides more depth in the middle of the park for Orlando City, which re-signed Spanish midfielder Uri Rosell earlier in the offseason.