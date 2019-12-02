Question of the Day: Where should Pochettino go next?

Mauricio Pochettino’s dismissal as Tottenham manager came as a surprise to many, but with the smooth transition from Pochettino to Jose Mourinho at Spurs putting an early pause to questions about whether it was the right move, attention now turns to where Pochettino will wind up next.

There isn’t a more highly-rated manager on the open market at the moment than Pochettino, and he has become available at a time when several top clubs either have openings, or could have openings in the coming days and weeks.

Bayern Munich and Arsenal are currently operating with interim managers, while Manchester United’s continued struggles have left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the hot seat, leaving Pochettino linked to the same club he was previously linked to a year agro.

A report over the weekend revealed that any Premier League team interested in hiring Pochettino will likely have to reimburse Tottenham for the eight-figure buyout it paid him when he was fired. That could slow down some of the pursuits for Pochettino, but you havc to think clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United aren’t going to steer clear just because of the price tag.

The SBI Question of the Day is where do you think Pochettino should go next? Think he should return to the Premier League, or see a move to the Bundesliga in his future?

Cast your vote below, and share your reasoning in the comments section below: